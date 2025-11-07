Russell Crowe reveals how he lost 57 pounds after dramatic slimmed down appearance

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

After debuting a slimmer figure earlier this year, Russell Crowe is sharing the secret behind his 57-pound weight loss.

The 61-year-old actor spoke about his health during Thursday’s episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. He credited a wellness program, Ways2Well, which provides personalized health plans, for helping him shed the weight.

“I've probably connected with them about five times since that first time,” he said, noting that he went from about 278 pounds to around 222 pounds. “And the real benefit I'm getting, I think, because I'm not completely over the science, but it seems to be with these injections that I've been getting into my shoulders, my knees, but also these IVs, that it calmed down my body’s inflammation.”

Crowe shared that he’s suffered from arthritis as a result of old injuries, causing him intense pain. However, his new regimen has not only lessened his inflammation, but also increased his muscle mass.

“Ways2Well was a great call for me because it calmed down a bunch of stuff,” he added. “It's taking a bunch of pain away so I can go and work out and not have to suffer for two or three hours afterwards.”

Russell Crowe before his weight loss (on left) and after his weight loss (on right) ( Getty Images )

As noted on its official website, Ways2Well uses “innovative diagnostic testing, physician-guided treatment plans, and a focus on whole-body wellness” to help people “identify potential health concerns early and make informed decisions for a healthier future.”

During his appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast, the Gladiator star shared other lifestyle changes he made amid his health journey, including drastically cutting back on alcohol.

“If I decide to have a glass of wine with dinner, it's going to be a really nice wine. It’s going to be an occasion,” Crowe said. “I try not to have casual drinks now. Like, just have a drink for the sake of it.”

The actor’s comments about his weight came after he debuted his slimmer figure at the Zurich Film Festival in September. He cut a suave silhouette in a navy suit as he accepted the Golden Eye Award for Lifetime Achievement.

But Crowe may have another motive for wanting to slim down — a rumored wedding to 32-year-old actor Britney Theriot.

While it’s not confirmed, the longtime couple sparked engagement rumors at Wimbledon earlier this year as Theriot showed off an enormous diamond on her left ring finger.

A source close to the star told Woman’s Day in July that Crowe “had to slim down for his Great Depression movie he’s about to start filming in Bavaria [The Weight with Ethan Hawke], but he’s also said he wanted to be in shape for his wedding day to Britney.”