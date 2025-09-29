Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Russell Crowe cut a slimmer-than-usual figure at the Zurich Film Festival over the weekend.

The 61-year-old actor cut a suave silhouette in a navy suit as he accepted the Golden Eye Award for Lifetime Achievement.

The Gladiator star’s apparent weight loss comes ahead of his wedding to 32-year-old actor Britney Theriot.

While it’s not confirmed, the longtime couple sparked engagement rumors at Wimbledon earlier this year as Theriot showed off an enormous diamond ring on her fourth finger on her left hand.

“Russell had to slim down for his Great Depression movie he’s about to start filming in Bavaria [The Weight with Ethan Hawke], but he’s also said he wanted to be in shape for his wedding day to Britney,” a source close to the star told Woman’s Day.

“He’s been getting heat from his boys for stringing Britney along and avoiding setting a date,” they added.

open image in gallery Russell Crowe cut a slim figure at the Zurich Film Festival ( Getty Images for ZFF )

“Now he’s finally back down to his ideal ‘groom-worthy’ weight, there are no excuses.”

The Independent has contacted Crowe’s representatives for comment.

open image in gallery Crowe and Britney Theriot in 2022 ( Getty )

The pair publicly confirmed their romance in November 2020, when they were photographed kissing on a tennis court.

They made their official red carpet debut as a couple at the Rome premiere of Crowe’s movie, Poker Face, in 2022.

Crowe and Theriot were recently spotted visiting a church in Rome, sparking rumors that they’re getting married in Italy. However, an official wedding date or location has yet to be confirmed.

Before his relationship with Therioit, Crowe was married to Danielle Spencer from 2003 to 2018. The former couple share two children: Charles, 21, and Tennyson, 18.

The Beautiful Mind star’s weight has fluctuated dramatically in the past. In 2016, he revealed he lost 52 pounds after gaining weight for his role in The Nice Guys.

“I was 121.6 kilos (268 pounds) the first week of August last year,” he said on Australian radio show Fitzy & Wippa. “I did a movie called The Nice Guys, so I wanted to be the physical juxtaposition of Ryan Gosling.”

Crowe next stars in Nuremberg, which follows U.S. Army psychiatrist Douglas Kelley, played by Rami Malek, as he evaluates the mental fitness of high-ranking Nazi leaders to stand trial after World War II. Crowe portrays Hermann Göring, one of Kelley’s primary subjects.

Nuremberg arrives in theaters November 7.