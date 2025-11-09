Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Russell Crowe has clarified the age difference between him and his girlfriend after incorrect reports.

The 61-year-old Gladiator star stepped in after it was claimed Britney Theriot, whom he’s been dating for five years, was 30 years younger than him.

“I have clarified this on many occasions, but some people prefer the fiction,” he wrote on X/Twitter.

“It is so ungentlemanly to do this. However, my lovely Britney is 42 years of age. I am 61.”

Reflecting on their ages, Crowe, who is in this year’s Oscar race with new film Nuremberg, wrote in a separate post: “An 18-year age difference isn't that scandalous in my opinion, and it's nobody's business what other people's lives are. If two people love each other, age doesn't matter!”

Earlier this year, while attending Wimbledon, the couple prompted engagement rumours after Theriot showed off a diamond on her left ring finger.

However, the actor shut down speculation on 60 Minutes, stating: “All these reports coming out that Britney and I are engaged and I'm going to get married again? No. My life is joyous and happy, why ruin that with a wedding?”

Crowe, who was previously married to Danielle Spencer from 2003 to 2018, added: “'I'm not gonna get married again. Doing it once is cool, but I don't want to get married again.”

He said of his relationship with Theriot: “We respect each other and wake up with a smile, and we are very happy.”

open image in gallery Russell Crowe and girlfriend Britney Theriot ( Getty Images )

The actor recently addressed his 57-pound weight loss, which he managed using wellness programme Ways2Well.

“I've probably connected with them about five times since that first time,” he told podcast host Joe Rogan, noting that he went from about 278 pounds to around 222 pounds.

“And the real benefit I'm getting, I think, because I'm not completely over the science, but it seems to be with these injections that I've been getting into my shoulders, my knees, but also these IVs, that it calmed down my body’s inflammation.”

Crowe shared that he’s suffered from arthritis as a result of old injuries, causing him intense pain. However, his new regimen has not only lessened his inflammation, but also increased his muscle mass.

open image in gallery Russell Crowe showed off his weight loss earlier this year ( Getty Image )

“Ways2Well was a great call for me because it calmed down a bunch of stuff,” he added. “It's taking a bunch of pain away so I can go and work out and not have to suffer for two or three hours afterwards.”

As noted on its official website, Ways2Well uses “innovative diagnostic testing, physician-guided treatment plans, and a focus on whole-body wellness” to help people “identify potential health concerns early and make informed decisions for a healthier future.”