Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rumer Willis has opened up about the closeness of her family, revealing that she bathes with her two sisters and shares a bed with her mother, Demi Moore.

Speaking to Zoe Winkler on her What in the Winkler?! podcast, Willis, the eldest of Moore and Bruce Willis’s three daughters, discussed her hopes for a similar closeness with her one-year-old daughter, Louetta.

“Honestly, I hope Lou will, like, still sleep in bed with me when she's my age,” said the 36-year-old actor.

“I still sleep in bed with my mom, and I don't think it's weird.”

Willis added that she and her sisters, Scout LaRue, 33, and Tallulah, 31, bathe together.

“We all still take baths together, my sisters and I. And that's just the kind of house that I grew up in,” she explained, adding: “People might think that that's crazy and weird, but I don't.”

During the conversation, Winkler and Willis were discussing their different approaches to sleep-training her children, prompting Willis to share that she prefers sleeping with her one-year-old in the same room.

“I co-sleep with Louetta and have not spent a night away for her since she was born,” she said, adding, “I always think about it as, imagine if you took a baby gorilla or a dog when it was two weeks old or three months old, and had it sleep in a different room than [its] mom. Everyone would look at you like you were crazy. But yet we're like, ‘Oh no, that kid can sleep through the night. It's got to fend for themselves, got to learn how to self-soothe.’ They can't even feed themselves!”

open image in gallery Scout LaRue Willis, Tallulah Willis, Demi Moore and Rumer Willis pictured in 2024 ( Getty Images )

She added: “By the way, we as adults don't even know how to self-soothe.... People drink wine, people do drugs, people eat an entire tub of ice cream.”

Willis is the daughter of Die Hard actor Bruce Willis and Moore, who were married between 1987 and 2000 and welcomed their three daughters during that time.

Earlier this year, Rumer shared her appreciation for her parents’ commitment to co-parenting after their split and credited them for giving her a strong foundation in her own family.

“Even when they split up, they created such a beautiful foundation of prioritising my sisters and I that I never felt like I had to choose. They never played against each other,” she told ITV’s Loose Women in February.

open image in gallery Rumer Willis pictured with her mother Demi Moore ( Getty Images )

“We were a family, and we still are very much a family, no matter what. Not only did I feel like that set me up in my life to have such a beautiful foundation of my own family, but now as I'm working through co-parenting as well, I feel deep gratitude for the example they've set.”

Bruce lives with frontotemporal dementia, a rare disease that affects parts of the brain controlling behaviour and language. The family made his diagnosis public in 2023 and said he would be stepping away from acting.

While sharing an update on her father’s condition in February, Rumer said he was “doing great”.

She added: “We're all so close, I think what's so beautiful is the way that we rally around each other is so lovely because we really are a unit.”