Husband and wife team behind Princess Diana’s wedding dress settle High Court claim

The fashion designers behind Diana, Princess of Wales’s wedding dress have settled a High Court claim over the sale of the drawings for the famous royal gown.

David Emanuel had filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife Elizabeth Emanuel, claiming that she had infringed his copyright by reproducing drawings of the designs on which they had collaborated. The drawings, including those for Diana’s wedding dress, were put up for auction without his consent, he said.

The one-time husband and wife team announced on Friday that they had settled the case “amicably.” Terms of the settlement weren’t released.

David Emanuel brought legal action against his former spouse and business partner Elizabeth Emanuel, as well as a south London auction house, over alleged copyright infringement.

The High Court in London was told that the pair designed and produced a number of clothes for Diana – the mother of the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex – including several evening gowns and a blouse worn for her official engagement portrait.

According to court documents, Mr Emanuel previously claimed Ms Emanuel had infringed his copyright by reproducing drawings of the designs they had collaborated on and putting them up for sale without his consent, including of Diana’s wedding dress.

However in a statement on Friday, the pair announced they had settled the case “amicably”.

open image in gallery Prince Charles and his bride Diana, Princess of Wales, during their wedding ceremony ( AP1981 )

Ms Emanuel said: “During our time together, David and I created many of the most famous clothes of the 20th century.

“David was instrumental in the success of The Emanuel Partnership and I am glad that we have put our recent differences behind us and can now look forward to continuing our respective careers.”

Mr Emanuel said: “Emanuel was at the forefront of haute couture in the 1980s until Elizabeth and I went our separate ways.

“Our creations were very much in demand from the world’s most famous women throughout that period.

“We had a very distinctive house style and in keeping with that we created some of the most iconic dresses of the 20th century.”

Diana’s dress, created for her 1981 wedding to the Prince of Wales, was an iconic creation that will always be associated with the late princess. It was a time when big was in, and Diana walked down the aisle of St. Paul’s Cathedral draped in yards of lace with a 25-foot train flowing behind her.