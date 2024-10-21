Royal news live: King Charles jokes about ‘sands of time’ as he gifts hourglass to local Australian parliament
The visit is King Charles’s first tour of Australia as king
Your support helps us to tell the story
This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.
The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.
Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference.
King Charles joked about the “sands of time” as he presented an hourglass to a local Australian parliament which was celebrating its 200th anniversary.
The King was also present at the Legislative Council of New South Wales’ 150th anniversary in 1974.
He gifted the timepiece - which sits on a cedar base made from the trees from the grounds of his Highgrove home - and suggested it could be used as a “speech timer” for the parliament.
“Democratic systems must evolve, of course, to remain fit for purpose, but they are, nevertheless, essentially sound systems, as I said in this building 50 years ago,” he told the council.
“With the sands of time encouraging brevity, it just remains for me to say what a great joy it is to come to Australia for the first time as Sovereign, and to renew a love of this country and its people which I have cherished for so long.”
Meanwhile, Charles was presented with multiple honorary ranks in Australia’s armed forces within hours of arriving for his first visit down under as King.
ICYMI: Princess Anne attends performance by world’s oldest riding academy
The Princess Royal attended a performance in London by the world’s oldest riding academy.
Eight riders and up to 26 horses from the Spanish Riding School carried out perfectly synchronised routines set to classical Viennese music on Friday evening.
The Vienna-based academy has been practising classical horsemanship for more than 450 years, and performed tonight to a horse-enthusiast and former Olympic rider in Princess Anne.
She joined model Lady Victoria Hervey, influencer Chuggs Wallis and thousands of fans to view the spectacle at the OVO Arena Wembley.
Radio and TV presenter Nicki Chapman, who hosted the show, said: “Hosting the opening night of the prestigious Spanish Riding School tour, with The Princess Royal in attendance, was an absolute honour.
“It’s been eight years since the Lipizzaner horses and their incredibly talented riders last visited the UK, and sharing the magic with both the Princess Royal and the British public made the evening all the more unforgettable.”
Behind-the-scenes look at Buckingham Palace £360m renovation
The royal family have shared a behind-the-scenes look at Buckingham Palace as a 780-strong team undertake a £360 million refurbishment of the historic building.
As part of the palace’s reservicing programme, work is taking place in the basement, replacing old electrical cabling with brand new cables under the floors and throughout the historic building.
In a new video, released by the royal family this month, workers can be seen pulling some of the 25,000 metres of cable through the basement.
The vast amount is equivalent to the weight of 12 elephants and runs the length of 250 football pitches.
Footage revealed of King Charles’ visit to Australia in 1966
The Royal Family has posted footage of King Charles visiting Australia as a young man.
In a post on X, they said: “In 1966, when he was seventeen, The King spent two terms at Timbertop in the mountains of south-eastern Australia.
“The co-educational campus of Geelong Grammar School is located near Mansfield in Victoria, and combines normal schooling with outdoor activities, such as hiking, trail running, cross-country skiing and camping, to foster independence and initiative.”
King and Queen visit Anglican church in Sydney
Prince and Princess of Wales mark Black History Month with inspiring stories
William and Kate have marked Black History Month by sharing stories of unsung heroes within the Black community.
“This year’s theme of ‘Reclaiming Narratives’ encourages us to shine a spotlight on the untold stories, the unsung heroes, and the everyday individuals making a big difference,” they wrote on X.
The royal couple posted a thread of eight people who they believed deserved recognition for the work they are doing serving their community.
Report: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly buy vacation home in Portugal
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly purchased a vacation home in Portugal.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to add another house in addition to their California property, according to multiple outlets. This would be their first home in Europe since 2023.
The Independent has reached out to representatives for the Sussexes for comment.
There is also the opportunity to acquire a Golden Visa, which is a citizenship program that allows people to earn legal rights in a country through investing in their economy. To qualify for a golden visa, applicants typically need to meet minimum investment requirements in real estate, government bonds, or other approved assets.
Brittany Miller reports:
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly buy vacation home in Portugal
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex currently reside in California
King in Australia to ‘renew’ his love for the country
“What a great joy it is to come to Australia for the first time as Sovereign, and to renew a love of this country and its people which I have cherished for so long,” King Charles told the New South Wales parliament.
The royal family posted more images of his visit in a post on X.
In pictures: King meets public and politicians outside New South Wales parliament
Watch: Sarah Ferguson becomes first British royal on TikTok with poignant cancer video
Sarah Ferguson becomes first British royal on TikTok with poignant cancer video
Sarah Ferguson has become the first member of the British royal family to join TikTok. The Duchess of York, 65, made her debut on the platform with a poignant video reflecting on her breast cancer diagnosis. Ferguson how she felt "total abject fear" when she received the medical news and recalled not being able to speak as she drove between hospitals. "I just shut down, I went back into [a] little girl. It was easier not to ask for support and just to deal with it because that's what I'm used to, that's what I was taught," she admitted.
Charles and Camilla join churchgoers
Charles and Camilla have joined churchgoers at St Thomas’ Anglican Church, which the rector’s wife described as a “great honour”.
The King and Queen met young members of the congregation at the door of the church, where Charles was presented with a rugby ball, cricket ball and stuffed koala, for his grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
The rector’s wife said: “It’s a great honour for us as it’s the first opportunity for the public to see the King and Queen.”
Republican protestors were heard shouting “not my King” as the couple arrived at the church. Around a dozen people, who supported the First Nations resistance to colonisation movement, held up a banner with the word “decolonise”.
Charles also saw his friend and former polo teacher Sinclair Hill, considered Australia’s greatest ever player, who was joined by his wife Wendy Hill.
Ms Hill said afterwards: “He is a lovely man and the fact that he has not been well and still came… The effort he puts in to talk to all these people. I thought he looked terrific.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments