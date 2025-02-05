Prince William speaks about bereavement on visit to charity with close links to Diana

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Prince of Wales has opened up about his “most painful experience” on a visit to a bereavement charity close to Princess Diana’s heart.

Prince William, 42, spoke to teenagers in Widnes, Cheshire, on Wednesday to see the work done by Child Bereavement UK, of which he has been a patron since 2009.

The charity, which provides free, confidential bereavement support for children and young people, as well as families where a child has died, was launched in 1994 with support from William’s mother Diana, Princess of Wales.

William - who lost his mother in 1997 when he was just 15 - spoke to young people about how they were dealing with grief.

He asked the group: “Did you find it quite hard at the beginning to talk about how you felt?”

open image in gallery William spoke to young people about how they were dealing with grief ( Aaron Chown/PA Wire )

Rebecca, 17, who lost her father, said: “I didn’t really know how I felt because it was very sudden. Child Bereavement UK helped me direct the way I felt about it.”

William said: “Sometimes the hardest thing is finding the words for how you feel.”

He added: “It’s crucial those first few years particularly that you have support like this. It gets you in a practice to know how to help yourself going forward.”

Meika, 15, told the prince she had stopped going to school after her grandmother died.

open image in gallery William met staff, volunteers and fundraisers ( Aaron Chown/PA Wire )

William said: “The mind gets focused on one thing, doesn’t it? It’s very difficult to be able to do school and normal life.”

Executive manager Sue Randall said: “The prince has been involved since 2009 and he’s been brilliant as patron. He’s done all sorts of things for us and is always very helpful and tries to do as much as he can around our work.

“It gives us a profile by having such an amazing patron and personally he is very in tune with what we do.”

Before leaving, William was shown the charity’s “Before I Die” wall, made up of messages from people detailing what they wanted to achieve before they died.

He laughed at one message which said: “Win the Fortnite cash cup.”

open image in gallery William was shown the charity’s “Before I Die” wall, made up of messages from people detailing what they wanted to achieve before they died ( Aaron Chown/PA Wire )

He met staff, volunteers and fundraisers including 16-year-old boxer Clayton, from Carlton in Nottingham, who began fundraising for the charity after his coach Tommy Thompson used the service following his daughter’s death.

When Clayton asked William if he liked boxing, he replied: “No, I don’t mind throwing a few punches around but not at your level. It’s exhausting as well.”

In 2015, William spoke about how important it was for him to become the organisation’s patron to “continue my mother’s commitment to a charity which is very dear to me”.

“What my mother recognised back then and what I understand now is that grief is the most painful experience that any child or parent can endure,” he said, marking the charity’s 21st anniversary.