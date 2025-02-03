Prince Louis takes candid new photo of Kate Middleton to mark World Cancer Day

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Prince Louis has shown an early eye for photography, capturing a candid image of his mother, the Princess of Wales, ahead of World Cancer Day.

In a rare and intimate moment, the young royal captured the sweet photograph of the princess enjoying a walk in the Windsor grounds.

The image, shared on the official Instagram account for the Prince and Princess of Wales, shows Kate standing in a sun-dappled woodland, arms outstretched, smiling warmly at the camera.

A second photograph, taken by the Princess herself, was also issued by the Kensington Palace. She captioned the photo: “Don’t forget to nurture all that which lies beyond the disease. C”.

The princess’s post comes as she returns to work as a frontline royal, just months after she revealed she had finished her preventative chemotherapy.

Kate shared a video message in September in which she said her cancer journey had given her a “new perspective on everything” as she reflected on the “simple yet important things in life”.

She said: "Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes. I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."

Kate has returned to public duties with a particular spotlight on caring for those with cancer, as she made a surprise visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital to personally thank staff who looked after her during her cancer treatment in January.

( @KensingtonRoyal/Twitter )

It marked the princess’s first official engagement of 2025 as she announced that she had become joint royal patron of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, joining the Prince of Wales in the role.

Previously, the patronage was held by Diana, who was then Princess of Wales.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson said: “The princess wanted to make the journey to both show her gratitude to the incredible team, but also highlight the world leading care and treatment the Marsden provides.”

Kate’s new role as a patron for the Royal Marsden means she hopes to support the hospital in its advancing cancer research, treatment and care for future patients.

The princess’s diagnosis first came to light in March 2024 when the palace shared a video from the princess to announce that she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy.

She asked the public for privacy as she told the world: “It has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK.”

Before then, Kate had last been seen on Christmas Day in 2023. The palace had told the public in January last year that the princess had undergone a “planned abdominal surgery” at the London Clinic, where she would spend 10 to 14 days recovering.

They said she would step back from duties until Easter to recover and the Prince of Wales would also step back to support his wife and their three children.