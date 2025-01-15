What is the definition of remission? And what does it mean for Kate’s cancer?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Princess of Wales has said her cancer is “in remission”.

Kate has revealed she is in remission from cancer, using the word to describe where she is in her journey for the first time.

She gave the update in a personal message on social media following a visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital in Chelsea, south-west London, where she was treated, to comfort fellow patients.

The princess said, in her message signed “C”: “It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focussed on recovery.”

What does ‘remission’ from cancer mean?

According to Cancer Research UK, remission means that there is no sign of cancer in a person’s body.

And if there are any cancer cells left there are too few to find; too few to cause any symptoms or they are in an inactive state and are not growing.

The truth is, we don’t know if this means the cancer will come back. And neither will the royal family.

There is a lot of uncertainty after cancer treatment, which can be troubling for those affected and their loved ones.

The check-ups will likely be closer together initially and, after a time, the appointments will be fewer and farther between.

Caroline Geraghty, senior cancer information nurse at Cancer Research UK, told the PA news agency: “Remission means, after you’ve been treated for cancer, there is no evidence that there’s any cancer left.”

open image in gallery REINO UNIDO-REALEZA ( AP )

Asked about what it means for patients, she said: “I think for many people it’s relief, it’s relief to hear that word and for the doctor to explain to them, and possibly to show them a scan picture which shows the cancer is not there – that’s not appropriate for everyone, but for some people, it might be visualised for them on the scan, and to see that means so much.

“I think, if you’ve particularly had a difficult time with treatment, or you’ve gone through a lot of treatment – and it’s not just that physical impact it can have on you and all the side effects of the treatment that you’ve had to go through, but that turmoil it causes in your mind and the anxiety and the worry and the stress it causes you and your family and your loved ones – to hear the word remission kind of gives you, I suppose, a deep breath of relief.”

Doctors cannot be completely sure that the cancer has gone after treatment.

Most people who are deemed to be in remission will still have check-ups with doctors to ensure their cancer has not returned.

On follow-up appointments, Ms Geraghty said: “What happens will depend on the type of cancer you have, and the risk of recurrence, the risk of it coming back, because you will have a follow-up programme, and that could last anything from a few months to a few years, it really depends on the risk of your cancer coming back.

“Follow-up could involve you going to the hospital, getting examined, possibly having some tests like a blood test, for some people they might need scans, but not everybody needs a scan in a follow-up programme.

“What you tend to see is that the longer you’re in remission, the less frequent these follow-ups are, and for most cases of cancer they’ll stop eventually.

“Sometimes follow-up is a joint effort. It’s not just with your cancer specialist. It might be with your GP.”

She added: “I think it’s important for everyone to understand that in between these follow-up appointments, they will have a number of their cancer nurse specialist, and they will be encouraged to ring their nurse or tell their GP if they’re worried about any symptoms, because the idea of follow-up is to see if your cancer is coming back and to get it at an early stage again.”

She added: “Unfortunately, some cancers will come back. All cancers have a risk of coming back. Some won’t and some will.”

A timeline of events leading up to Kate’s latest health update.

– Tuesday January 16

Kate is secretly admitted to The London Clinic and undergoes abdominal surgery.

She attends the clinic rather than King Edward VII’s Hospital, which is usually the go-to establishment for royal family medical matters.

– Wednesday January 17

Kensington Palace announces the princess’s operation and says she will remain in the private hospital for 10 to 14 days.

She is not expected to return to duties until after Easter, taking up to three months to recover.

The Prince of Wales steps back from his official duties temporarily to care for his wife and children.

The exact nature of Kate’s condition is kept private, but it is not cancerous and Kensington Palace says the planned procedure was successful.

A source later says the princess is “doing well”.

– Thursday January 18

The Prince of Wales spends time at his wife’s bedside, driving himself away from the back entrance during the low-key, private visit.

A serious-looking William was seen leaving The London Clinic at about 12.35pm.

– Tuesday January 23

Kate’s hospital stay passes the one-week mark.

– Friday January 26

The King visits the Princess of Wales after he is admitted to The London Clinic for treatment for an enlarged prostate.

– Monday January 29

Kate leaves the clinic to continue her recovery at home.

– Monday February 5

Kensington Palace confirms the Prince of Wales is returning to official duties that week, beginning with an investiture.

Buckingham Palace announces the King has a form of cancer, but not prostate cancer, and has started treatment as an outpatient.

He will not carry out public-facing duties, but will carry on with behind-the-scenes state business and official papers, the Palace says.

– Wednesday February 7

William thanks the public for their “kind messages of support” after the King announced his cancer diagnosis, while also recognising those who wished Kate well as she recovered from planned abdominal surgery.

– Monday March 4

The princess is photographed for the first time since undergoing abdominal surgery.

Kate is pictured in paparazzi shots near Windsor Castle wearing dark sunglasses in the passenger seat of a car, which was being driven by her mother, Carole Middleton.

– Tuesday March 5

The Army removes a claim on its website that the princess would be reviewing Trooping the Colour in June.

Tickets were being sold on the official website for the June 8 military event, advertising an appearance by Kate.

– Sunday March 10

Questions are raised that the first picture of the princess to be released after her abdominal surgery may have been manipulated before it was posted on social media by Kensington Palace.

The photo of Kate and her children, said by the palace to have been taken by William in Windsor earlier in the week, was celebrating Mother’s Day.

In the post, Kate said: “Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months.

“Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day. C.”

The picture shows Kate sitting in a chair with her arms around Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who are on either side of her, with Prince George standing behind, as all four smile at the camera.

The photograph, shared with the media, is withdrawn by international picture agencies later the same day because of concerns that the image had been manipulated.

– Monday March 11

Kate publicly takes the blame for the manipulated photograph and issues a personal apology for the “confusion”.

Kate says: “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing.

“I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused.

“I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C.”

– Saturday March 16

The princess is filmed smiling with her husband during a visit to a farm shop in Windsor.

– Tuesday March 19

An investigation is launched at The London Clinic over claims staff tried to access the princess’ private medical records.

At least one member of staff allegedly tried to access Kate’s notes while she was a patient at the hospital in January.

The UK privacy and data protection watchdog says it has received a breach report.

– Friday March 22

Kate announces she is undergoing chemotherapy for cancer in an emotional video message.

She describes the “huge shock” after tests identified cancer following her abdominal surgery and the “incredibly tough couple of months” her family has experienced.

“It has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK,” she adds

– Thursday April 18

William, who had spent the previous three and a half weeks with Kate and their children during the Easter holidays, returns to public work.

He visits Surplus to Supper, a surplus food redistribution charity, in Sunbury-on-Thames, and then a youth centre in west London.

– Friday May 10

William gives a positive update about his wife’s treatment during a visit to the Isles of Scilly, saying “she’s doing well”.

– Wednesday June 5

The prince chats to a veteran at a D-Day commemorative event in Portsmouth, and appears to suggest Kate is getting better, adding: “She’d love to be here today.”

– Saturday June 8

The Princess of Wales writes a letter to the Irish Guards to apologise for not being able to take the salute and wishes them luck for The Colonel’s Review in London.

– Friday June 14

Kate issues a written message saying she is “making good progress” and has “good days and bad days”, adding: “I am not out of the woods yet.”

She confirms she will attend Trooping the Colour and that she “hopes to join a few public engagements over the summer” as she continues treatment “for a few more months”.

A new photograph of the royal, taken earlier the same week in the grounds of the Windsor Castle estate, shows Kate standing in a tranquil setting against a weeping willow tree near a body of water.

– Saturday June 15

The princess looks relaxed during her first day in the spotlight following her cancer diagnosis at the traditional Trooping ceremony.

She takes part in the carriage procession and joins the royal family including George, Charlotte and Louis on the Palace balcony.

– Sunday July 14

Kate presents the Wimbledon men’s final trophy to Carlos Alcaraz, in her second public engagement since her diagnosis.

The princess, patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, is accompanied by her daughter Charlotte and chats to ball boys and girls and enters Centre Court to loud applause.

– Sunday August 11

William, sporting a beard, and Kate appear in a video message congratulating Team GB after the Paris Olympics, with a compilation of messages from celebrities including Snoop Dogg and David Beckham.

– Sunday August 25

Kate joins William, and the King and Queen at Crathie Church, near Balmoral Castle, in Scotland during a summer break in the Scottish Highlands.

– Friday September 6

The princess says she is “looking forward to working” with the UK’s new chief scout, Dwayne Fields.

A personal welcome message from Kate, who is joint president of the Scout Association, was posted on the Waleses’ official social media account.

– Sunday September 8

Reports say Kate is hoping to join the royal family at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday and host her Christmas carol concert.

– Monday September 9

The Princess of Wales says she has finished chemotherapy and is “looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months” but adds her focus is on “doing what I can to stay cancer free”.

She shares a video montage of precious family time spent with William and her children over the summer.

In a personal message, Kate says “Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long”.

She adds: “To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand.”

– Tuesday September 17

Kate is listed in the official record of royal events for the first time since her cancer treatment ended.

She features in the Court Circular after holding a meeting at Windsor Castle about an issue that aides in the past have described as her life’s work – the early years development of children.

– Sunday September 22

The princess is seen in public for the first time since her cancer treatment ended as she, with her husband, joins the King and Queen at church in Balmoral, Aberdeenshire.

– Wednesday October 2

Kate and William meet 16-year-old Liz Hatton, from Harrogate, who had a rare and aggressive form of cancer, after inviting the teenager to take pictures at investitures at Windsor Castle.

The princess is pictured hugging Liz, who was an aspiring photographer and who described being “over the moon” after meeting the royal couple.

Liz died in November and the Waleses expressed their sadness, saying it was “an honour to have met such a brave and humble young woman”.

– Thursday October 10

The Princess of Wales makes a surprise visit with the Prince of Wales to meet the bereaved families of the Southport stabbing victims.

The couple privately meet the families of Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, all fatally stabbed during a Taylor Swift-themed dance class on July 29 in Southport, and the children’s dance teacher.

The unannounced trip to Merseyside is William and Kate’s first joint official outing since the princess’s course of chemotherapy cancer treatment ended in the summer.

– Saturday November 9

Kate attends the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall which honours sacrifices made by the British and Commonwealth armed forces community and includes musical performances and personal testimonies.

During the Festival, William and Kate, both wearing poppies, applaud a performance by Sir Tom Jones – who sang I Won’t Crumble With You If You Fall with the central band of the Royal Air Force – and join other members of the royal family in standing to clap for Second World War veterans.

– Sunday November 10

The princess stands in solemn silence in honour of the nation’s war dead at the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph.

Standing on one of the Foreign Office’s balconies next to the Duchess of Edinburgh, Kate carries out two consecutive days of public official engagements for the first time in 2024.

She joins in with the national anthem and alongside the duchess, sings a hymn as they hold their song sheets.

– Tuesday December 3

Kate joins Charles and William to welcome the Emir of Qatar to the UK for a two-day state visit.

– Friday December 6

The princess joins her husband and their children at Westminster Abbey for her annual Together at Christmas carol service, celebrating with selfless individuals who have supported others.

She is heard on broadcast footage telling singer Paloma Faith: “I didn’t know this year was going to be the year I’ve just had.”

Among those in attendance are child survivors of the Southport stabbing.

– Wednesday December 25

Kate hugs and speaks with a cancer patient after attending the royal family’s traditional Christmas Day church service.

She hugs 73-year-old Karen Maclean from North Lincolnshire, who said she had had “20 years of cancer”, as she spoke with both the princess and Charles about the disease.

– Tuesday January 14

The princess reveals she is in remission from cancer after making an emotional return to the hospital where she was treated to comfort fellow patients.

Kate, in a written personal message following a visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital in Chelsea, south-west London, describes her “relief” and says “there is much to look forward to”.

In her message signed “C”, the princess says: “It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focussed on recovery.

“As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal.

“I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support.”