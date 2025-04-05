Italian state banquet marks King Charles and Queen Camilla’s wedding anniversary

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King and Queen will celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary by spending the evening as guests of honour at a state banquet held in Rome.

Charles and Camilla will be joined by prominent figures from Italian society at the black-tie dinner hosted by Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella.

The event, which is part of the couple’s four-day state visit to Italy beginning on Monday, will mark two decades since the couple wed in a civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall on April 9, 2005.

Charles and Camilla met in their early 20s at the Windsor Great Park polo field in 1970. Charles had just left Cambridge University and had not yet joined the Royal Navy.

open image in gallery Charles and Camilla (PA) ( PA Wire )

However, no marriage proposal came despite the apparent closeness between the pair.

Camilla wed cavalry officer Andrew Parker Bowles in 1973 and Charles later married Diana, Princess of Wales in 1981. Charles and Camilla both divorced - and Diana died in 1997.

Charles and Camilla’s first public appearance together was outside the Ritz hotel in London in 1999, dubbed Operation Ritz, where the mass of waiting photographers had been tipped off.

At their wedding reception, held the same day as the Grand National, Queen Elizabeth II said about their romance: "They have overcome Becher's Brook and The Chair and all kinds of other terrible obstacles. They have come through and I'm very proud and wish them well. "My son is home and dry with the woman he loves."

open image in gallery The (then)Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall during an audience with Pope Francis at the Vatican in 2017 ( Tim Rooke/PA Wire )

The King spent Friday making final preparations for the state visit to the Republic of Italy.

But because Pope Francis is recovering from a five-week, life-threatening bout of pneumonia, the state visit to the Holy See, the government of the Roman Catholic Church located in the Vatican has been postponed.

Several Vatican events have been removed from the itinerary in Rome, with the remaining engagements in the Italian capital spread over two days with extra elements added to others.

The historic overseas tour was due to be the King’s first meeting with the Pope as monarch and head of the Church of England.

As well as the King and Queen’s audience with the Pope, Charles was due to make history by becoming the first British monarch to visit the Papal Basilica of St Paul Outside the Walls, the resting place of St Paul since the reformation.

During the state visit to Italy, he will become the first British sovereign to address both houses of the Italian parliament.