King Charles and Camilla postpone state visit to Vatican as Pope recovers from illness

Pope Francis has been recovering from double pneumonia

Athena Stavrou
Tuesday 25 March 2025 13:17 EDT
Pope Francis spent several weeks in hospital battling illness
Pope Francis spent several weeks in hospital battling illness (The Independent)

The King and Queen's State Visit to The Holy See next month has been postponed due to medical advice issued to the Pope, Buckingham Palace said.

In a statement the palace said: “The King and Queen’s state visit to The Holy See has been postponed by mutual agreement, as medical advice has now suggested that Pope Francis would benefit from an extended period of rest and recuperation.

“Their Majesties send The Pope their best wishes for his convalescence and look forward to visiting him in The Holy See, once he has recovered.”

The King and Queen’s tour of Italy is understood to still be going ahead, however there are expected to be some changes to the programme.

More follows on this breaking news story...

