King Charles and Camilla postpone state visit to Vatican as Pope recovers from illness
Pope Francis has been recovering from double pneumonia
The King and Queen's State Visit to The Holy See next month has been postponed due to medical advice issued to the Pope, Buckingham Palace said.
In a statement the palace said: “The King and Queen’s state visit to The Holy See has been postponed by mutual agreement, as medical advice has now suggested that Pope Francis would benefit from an extended period of rest and recuperation.
“Their Majesties send The Pope their best wishes for his convalescence and look forward to visiting him in The Holy See, once he has recovered.”
The King and Queen’s tour of Italy is understood to still be going ahead, however there are expected to be some changes to the programme.
More follows on this breaking news story...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments