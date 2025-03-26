Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King has thanked journalists working in local media for shining “a light in dark corners” - even though they don’t “always get it right”.

Charles praised the regional press for its “vital role” in society in a time when “too much focus is given to that which divides us”.

The monarch shared his tribute ahead of a reception for regional media at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday evening, thanked those in the industry for helping to “amplify and reaffirm the rights and responsibilities we all share”.

He did however note mistakes sometimes made by the press, but remained certain the industry at its best is a “cornerstone of our democracy”.

“You won’t always get it right. A free media is one that will and does make mistakes. But at its best, it is a cornerstone of our democracy,” he said.

open image in gallery The King and Queen will host 400 guests from various UK news organisations to show support for local journalism on Wednesday. ( PA Wire )

The King recalled a speech he made to mark the tercentenary of Britain’s first daily national newspaper, back in 2002, in which he said the press was at the forefront of ‘defining, describing and celebrating the more profound values of our nation’.

He added on Wednesday: “Two decades on, when too much focus is given to that which divides us, that role for your whole industry is more important than ever - and it starts from the ground-up, at local level, in your hands.

“Your reporting, and the work of all those who support you, helps amplify and reaffirm the rights and responsibilities we all share. It shines a light in dark corners, exposing injustice and wrongdoing.

“Above all, it helps strengthen our communities, in times of joy and at moments of sorrow.

The monarch also praised journalists for adapting during times of change: “I know how commercial pressures and changing technologies have had a significant impact on your industry.

“But as the media landscape has changed, so too many of you have adapted and innovated, finding ways of sharing your journalism and engaging audiences in new and creative ways.

“It is in everyone’s interests that you should succeed. For without a thriving and financially robust regional media, we would all be the poorer.”

The King and Queen will host 400 guests from various UK news organisations to show support for local journalism on Wednesday.

Local reporters, editors, technical operators and presenters are attending among others.

Charles has been an Honorary Life Member of the London Press Club since 1978, while Camilla is patron of The Journalists’ Charity as well as the The Guild of St Bride’s, which is based at St Bride’s Church on Fleet Street and is otherwise known as the journalists’ church.