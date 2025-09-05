Kate Middleton shows off new blonde hair on royal visit with Prince William

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Princess of Wales debuted new blonde hair as she joined Prince William for their first royal engagement since the summer holidays at London’s Natural History Museum.

Middleton has been the institution’s patron since 2013 and paid a visit to learn about the museum’s gardens, which are used as a teaching and research resource, on Thursday (4 September).

In a departure from her usual chestnut locks, the Princess appeared to have added gold and honey-toned sections to her hair, which had been styled in neat waves.

Princess Kate’s lighter look had been noticed through her car window as she travelled to church last week. However, the visit to the museum marked the first time her blonde hair was fully on display.

During the outing, the Prince and Princess of Wales spent time with a group of children from Kender Primary School in New Cross, south London, who were studying the garden’s pond.

When a deluge of rain fell during the visit, Kate put up her umbrella over some of the school children and told teachers: “Let them go in, let’s take them inside, it’s pouring.”

The Princess of Wales has debuted a new blonde hair style on her first royal engagement since the summer holidays ( PA )

Middleton’s hair has gradually been lightening from deep chocolate brown to blonde since she returned to royal duties last year, following successful chemotherapy treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer.

The Princess of Wales previously departed from her usual hairstyle on a visit to the Natural History Museum in 2019, which saw her step out with noticeably more caramel hair that stylists dubbed as “bronde”.

Bronde hair is a middle shade between blonde and brunette, which has been seen on celebrities including Rosie Huntington-Whitely, Jennifer Aniston and Jessica Alba.

The visit comes after the Prince and Princess of Wales moved into a new “forever home” in Windsor last month with their children George, 12, Charlotte, 10, and Louis, seven.

The family is said to be hoping for a fresh start in the 328-year-old, grade-II listed eight-bedroom Forest Lodge, which is nestled in a secluded corner of the 4,800-acre Windsor Great Park.

The Georgian residence is thought to be worth up to £16m today, with fine period detail including Venetian windows and marble fireplaces.