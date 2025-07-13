Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Prince and Princess of Wales will attend the Wimbledon men’s singles final, with the likes of Paul Mescal, Nicole Kidman and Anna Wintour also joining them in the Royal Box.

The royals will watch defending champion Carlos Alcaraz take on world number one Jannik Sinner on Sunday afternoon, with Kate set to present the trophy on Centre Court later in the evening.

Kate, who is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, received a standing ovation when she arrived on Centre Court on Saturday to watch the women’s singles final.

The princess told runner-up Amanda Anisimova to keep her “head high” after the American suffered a heavy defeat in Saturday’s final at the hands of Poland’s Iga Świątek.

The men’s final is due to commence at 4.00 pm. Follow along with all the updates on The Independent’s live blog here.

Several A-Listers will be watching the action unfold from the Centre Court’s Royal Box. Situated in the prime-viewing slot, the exclusive area has been used for the entertainment of friends and guests of Wimbledon since 1922, and it has 74 exclusive seats.

Invitations are sent by the Chairman of the All England Club, but members of The Championships’ Organising Committee and The Lawn Tennis Association can make suggestions.

Already spotted at this year’s Wimbledon are stars including David Beckham, Ellie Goulding, Leonardo DiCaprio Fry, Zendaya, Eddie Redmayne, Jason Isaacs, Greta Gerwig and Hugh Grant. The Bridget Jones star delighted fans when he appeared to fall asleep watching Novak Djokovic triumph over Flavio Coboli earlier this week. Djokovic went on to lose in straight sets to Sinner in the semi-finals.

See below for all the celebrities in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today (12 July):

Prince William, Kate Middleton and children

open image in gallery Britain's Prince William, second right, Kate, Princess of Wales, and Prince George meet Steve Backshall as they arrive ( AP )

The Princess of Wales is back to watch the men’s singles final of the tournament, this time with the Prince and their two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Middleton’s return comes the day after she made a surprise solo appearance at Saturday’s final, which saw Swiatek, 24, defeat Anisimova, 23, in straight sets, 6-0, 6-0.

Princess Michael of Kent

open image in gallery Princess Michael of Kent attends Wimbledon’s men’s singles final ( Mike Egerton/PA Wire )

The 80-year-old British royal joins her family, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and their three children, to watch what is expected to be an incredible match. Her only son, Lord Frederick Windsor, and his wife, actor Sophie Winkleman, are also in attendance.

HM King Felipe VI of Spain

open image in gallery Spain's King Felipe VI arrives ahead of the men's singles final between Spain's Carlos Alcaraz and Italy's Jannik Sinner ( REUTERS )

The King of Spain is in the Royal Box cheering on his country’s representative, Alcaraz.

Lord and Lady Frederick Windsor

open image in gallery Lady Frederick and Lord Frederick Windsor ( PA Wire )

Lady Frederick Windsor, wearing a sleeveless green print dress, arrived at the All England Club as the day’s play began with her husband, Lord Frederick Windsor, the son of Prince Michael of Kent.

Sir Richard Branson

open image in gallery ( Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire )

Andre Agassi

A month after handing Alcaraz the championship trophy at the French Open, retired tennis superstar Andre Agassi is back to watch the young Spaniard battle it out against Sinner on Centre Court. Agassi won the Wimbledon singles title in 1992 after defeating Croatia’s Goran Ivanišević.

Tim Davie

Tim Davie, the director general of the BBC will be at the final too. He’ll be watching the match with his wife, Anne.

Sir Sadiq Khan

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan is taking in the game too. The Labour politician will be watching events unfold alongside his wife Saadiya Khan.

John Lithgow

Conclave actor, John Lithgow, who was recently cast in the Harry Potter TV series as Dumbledore, is also at the final.

Matthew McConaughey

open image in gallery ( Getty Images for AELTC )

Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey has also been spotted. He’s at the men’s final with his wife, Brazilian-American model and designer Camila Alves.

Keira Knightley, Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal

open image in gallery Keira Knightley chats to Andrew Scott (middle) and Paul Mescal ( PA Wire )

Keira Knightley was seated alongside actors Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal and her husband, Klaxon’s musician James Righton.

The Pirates Of The Caribbean star wore a crisp white belted outfit with black sunglasses and a pearl necklace, while Righton matched in a cream double-breasted suit and tie.

Scott, known for his roles in Fleabag and Ripley, opted for a beige light suit with gold-rimmed sunglasses, and was sat next to All Of Us Strangers co-star Paul Mescal.

Gladiator II and Normal People star Mescal wore a dark jacket, white shirt and colourful patterned tie.

Stan Smith

open image in gallery Tennis legend Stan Smith ( AP )

Tennis legend Stan Smith makes an appearance in the Royal Box for the final match of the tournament. It’s been decades since he played on the iconic grass court in 1972 to win the Wimbledon singles title against Romanian player Ilie Năstase.

Nicole Kidman and Anna Wintour

open image in gallery Dame Anna Wintour with Nicole Kidman in the royal box ( PA Wire )

Nicole Kidman was pictured in conversation with Vogue editor-in-chief Dame Anna Wintour.

Kidman wore a sharp white blazer and shirt, while Wintour sported her signature dark glasses with a floral-embellished dress and chunky green necklace.

Sir Chris Hoy

open image in gallery Sir Chris Hoy speaking with Nicole Kidman in the Royal Box ( Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire )

Olympic gold medallist Sir Chris Hoy was in attendance with his wife Lady Sarra Hoy.

Additional reporting by PA.