Romeo Beckham picks his side in family feud with bold new tattoo

Romeo Beckham appeared to show where his allegiances lie in his family’s feud as he unveiled his latest tattoo.

The Beckham clan has been embroiled in drama after estranged eldest son Brooklyn, 26, shared an explosive Instagram post last month.

In the statement, the aspiring chef said that he has no plans to reconcile with the rest of the family and accused his parents of attempting to sabotage his relationship with wife Nicola Peltz Beckham.

David and Victoria Beckham are yet to comment directly on the claims made by Brooklyn.

The 23-year-old model, who is the second son of the former footballer and the Spice Girl turned fashion designer, revealed a brand new inking on the back of his neck in an Instagram post.

The tattoo, written in a cursive script, simply read “Family”, and sits just above Romeo’s winged cross tattoo.

Romeo got inked at Fine Line Hearts Club, a Soho-based studio that has also designed some of his previous tattoos, as well as designs for his younger brother Cruz, 20.

His latest piece of body art comes after it was reported that Brooklyn had removed his tattoo tribute to David, covering up the word “Dad” on his arm by obscuring the letters with small shapes.

The Beckham family have been embroiled in a rift with eldest sibling Brooklyn ( PA )

In a six-page statement shared on his Instagram stories in January, Brooklyn claimed that his parents “have controlled narratives in the press about our family” and said that “performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into”.

Romeo turned out to support his mum Victoria when she was appointed a Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters at the French Ministry of Culture in Paris a few days later.

He and girlfriend Kim Turnbull attended the ceremony along with Cruz and his girlfriend Jackie Apostel, and their sister Harper, 14.