David Beckham shares subtle tribute to son Brooklyn amid family feud

David Beckham appeared to share a low-key tribute to his son Brooklyn, just weeks after his eldest child said that he has no plans to reconcile with the family.

In a bombshell statement posted on Instagram in January, the 26-year-old accused dad David and mum Victoria of “trying endlessly” to “ruin” his relationship with his wife, actor and heiress Nicola Peltz Beckham.

“For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family,” he claimed. “The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into.”

The Beckhams are yet to comment directly on Brooklyn’s statement, but the 50-year-old former footballer included a subtle nod to his son in his latest social media post.

The former England captain shared a photo of his “archive” of football boots from throughout his career, some of which were embroidered with Brooklyn’s name.

Many of the boots also featured the names of Brooklyn’s younger siblings: Romeo, now 23, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 14.

open image in gallery David Beckham shared a photo of his ‘archive’ of personalised boots ( Instagram @Davidbeckham )

David started his footballing career at Manchester United in 1992, before heading to Real Madrid in 2003, then later moving across the Atlantic to play for LA Galaxy.

Earlier this week, reports claimed that Brooklyn had covered up a tattoo dedicated to his father.

The aspiring chef previously sported a tattoo on his arm featuring an anchor embellished with the word “Dad”.

open image in gallery The family feud stepped up this year when Brooklyn shared an explosive Instagram statement ( Getty Images )

A recent snap of Brooklyn, however, appeared to show that the three letters had been covered up with abstract shapes.

Brooklyn’s father in law, the billionaire Nelson Peltz, recently alluded to the family drama during a question and answer event, telling the audience that he hopes that they have “a long, happy marriage together”.

“My daughter and the Beckhams are a whole other story, and that’s not for coverage here today,” he said. “I’ll tell you, my daughter is great, my son-in-law Brooklyn is great, and I look forward to them having a long, happy marriage together.”