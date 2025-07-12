Robert Irwin returns to popular restaurant to ‘make good on his word’ after admitting to dine and dash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Robert Irwin has returned to the scene of the (petty) crime, where he recently dined and dashed.

Last week, the 21-year-old Australian conservationist and TV host went viral after admitting he had accidentally eaten at Jetty Pavilion in Coffs Harbour without paying.

In an effort to rectify his mistake, he called the restaurant to try and pay for his meal over the phone. But instead, he was told to “just leave us a good review.”

“So I said, ‘Guys, Jetty Pavilion, I’m going to do you one better,” Irwin recalled — and on Friday, he did just that.

“I’m a man of my word. I said I was gonna pay for the salad, so I’m here to do just that,” he told local outlet 7News.

Robert Irwin returned to the popular Australian restaurant where he unwittingly dined and dashed last week ( Getty Images for TV WEEK Logie Awards )

In social media clips of his latest visit to the eatery, the son of the late Steve Irwin laughed and bantered with restaurant staff as he tapped his credit card to belatedly pay for his earlier meal.

“When Robert Irwin came back to The Pav just to pay for his meal, absolute legend! Humble, kind, and all class. Thanks for showing us that true Aussie spirit, Robert!” the restaurant wrote in the caption of the video.

They then thanked him in a subsequent Instagram post, saying: “From a humble surf road trip to a chance encounter and a moment that changed everything. We’re so honoured to have hosted a true conservationist doing incredible things for our country and our planet.

“What an unforgettable week…. Beyond proud of our team and deeply grateful to have crossed paths with such a humble legend. Let’s be honest this has been wild and it’s been more than just a highlight,” the statement continued. “It’s been life changing for the Pav and for our small, vibrant coastal community. Thank you, Robert. You’re welcome back anytime.”

Irwin additionally shared pictures of himself posing with the establishment’s team in an Instagram Story. “Finally got that salad paid for... and paid it forward for a few more,” he said.

According to the Daily Mail, he is said to have donated an extra $200.

Irwin previously explained to fans his mistake in an Instagram Video.

“I’m road-tripping down the East Coast of Australia at the moment and I stopped in at Coffs Harbour, which is a beautiful coastal town in northern NSW, for a bit of dinner,” he said.

However, after ordering, Irwin said he was surrounded by fans who wanted photographs and his autograph. “I went in there and there was a lot of people who saw me and wanted a photo but it turned into a bit of a frenzy,” Irwin continued.

While interacting with his fans, he grabbed his food and headed back to his car. It wasn’t until the next day that the wildlife conservationist remembered he never paid for his meal.

“Then the next morning I wake up and realize, I never paid for my salad. I just did the old dine and dash and didn’t even realize. I felt terrible,” he said, jokingly concluding, “Today is not the day I start my life of crime, as much as the tabloids would love that, it’s not happening.”