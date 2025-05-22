Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dancing with the Stars has gathered a new lineup of celebrity guests, who will be shimmying and shaking their way onto season 34.

In April, Robert Irwin, son of the late zookeeper Steve Irwin, became the first high-profile name to join the cast.

The 21-year-old Australian TV star isn’t the first in his family to compete on ABC’s hit dancing competition series. His older sister Bindi, now 26, won the mirrorball trophy in 2015 with her professional ballroom partner, Derek Hough.

Robert will now put his dance moves to the test on the show’s forthcoming edition, scheduled to premiere sometime this fall.

In a special announcement shared Wednesday, the wildlife conservationist teased the next star who will make their DWTS debut alongside him.

On Thursday, social media star and model Alix Earle, 24, was announced as the second name on the call sheet.

Speaking to Good Morning America hosts Lara Spencer and Michael Strahan about her forthcoming DWTS venture, the influencer revealed that she has a history of dancing, though not ballroom.

“So I’m excited to get back in there and start training,” Earle said, adding that she was looking forward to vlogging the whole experience for her followers.

The full cast list isn’t expected to be revealed until the season premiere nears.

Robert Irwin and Alix Earle will compete on season 34 of ‘DWTS’ ( Getty Images )

Season 34 of DWTS will welcome back co-hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, in addition to the returning judging panel made up of Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli.

The latest season saw former The Bachelor star Joey Graziadei and his partner Jenna Johnson coast through the competition to win the coveted mirrorball trophy. Olympic rugby star Ilona Maher and her partner Alan Bersten came in second, followed closely by Disney star Chandler Kinney and partner Brandon Armstrong, who placed third.

Maher’s win over Kinney, however, left several viewers fuming, as many felt the Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin actor had outperformed the athlete in both of the final dances.

That wasn’t the only controversial decision to cause fan upheaval. In fact, earlier that season, many were outraged by the shocking elimination of Bachelorette star Jenn Tran in week seven.

While Tran had finished the night tied with retired NBA star Dwight Howard, it was the former who ended up getting cut. Howard was ultimately eliminated the week after.