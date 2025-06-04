Robert De Niro, 81, reveals his parenting advice while raising two-year-old daughter

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Robert De Niro has opened up about parenting seven children and divulged his number one rule as he raises his two-year-old daughter alongside girlfriend Tiffany Chen.

“The main thing is to support your kids. As long as they’re not hurting themselves, doing anything destructive or anything like that, you have to support them — period,” the 81-year-old told Entertainment Tonight.

“Even if you don’t go with it or think that they … you have to support them. And they have to know that you support them. Always.”⁠

The Taxi Driver actor also gave an update on how his toddler is currently doing. “She’s just pure joy,” he said after being asked what it’s like to raise a child at his stage in life. “She’s two now, so as they get older and older then… you know? But it’s always wonderful. Pure joy, what can I say?”⁠

De Niro previously spoke about parenting Gia in a January interview with The Sunday Times. Though both he and Chen share parenting duties, he admitted to not changing her diapers.

Robert De Niro has seven children aged between two and 57 and is raising toddler Gia alongside girlfriend Tiffany Chen ( Getty Images )

“No, no, but I used to,” the Goodfellas actor told the publication about diaper-changing.

De Niro hastened to add that because he’s an “early riser,” he’s used the extra time to be with the toddler.

“I spend my mornings watching [the YouTuber for toddlers] Ms Rachel with her, and I give her her bottle,” he said.

In addition to Gia, De Niro is the father of six other children from previous relationships. The actor and his first wife, Diahnne Abbott, share one daughter, Drena, 57, and one son, Raphael, 48. In 1995, he welcomed his twins, Julian and Airyn, 29, with ex-girlfriend Toukie Smith. He also shares his 26-year-old son, Elliot, and 12-year-old daughter, Helen Grace, with ex-wife Grace Hightower.

At one point during the interview, the actor was asked how all of his children would describe him as a father and parent, and he answered that each of them would likely give a different answer.

“Oh God, they would all have a different answer. Family is so complex,” he said while adding that he hopes his children know that he tried his best.

“I try my best, that’s all. I hope they’ll be happy,” De Niro said.

The Irishman actor has also spoken about Gia back in January 2024, during an interview with AARP. At the time, he said that “it feels great” to become a new father again at his age.