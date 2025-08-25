Rio and Kate Ferdinand announce they’ve left the UK: ‘A new chapter’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rio and Kate Ferdinand have revealed they have moved to Dubai with their children for “a fresh start”.

The former football star, 46, and ex-The Only Way is Essex cast member, 33, met in the United Arab Emirates city and had long talked about moving, they said in a joint post on Instagram.

They shared a number of photos from their new life, including of them playing in a swimming pool with their children, cuddling in bed and strolling around a garden.

The first photo showed the whole family sitting on the edge of a swimming pool while looking at the Burj Khalifa building.

“A new chapter, a fresh start – because if we don't try, we'll never know,” the couple captioned their post.

”Ahhh! We've talked about this for so long, and now it's finally real... we're here. We are making a new home in the place we met!

“Missing some of our specials already and a bit scared, excited and nervous, but more than anything, ready for fresh starts and new beginnings.”

The former England and Manchester United captain married the TV star in 2019.

Kate became stepmother to his three children Lorenz, 19, Tate, 17, and Tia, 14, from his first marriage to Rebecca Ellison, who died of breast cancer in 2015 at the age of 34.

The couple are also parents to son Cree, four, and two-year-old daughter Shae.

She recently admitted that their household is often chaotic: “There’s five kids and it’s so loud I can’t even tell you, you can’t even hear yourself think,” she said. “There’s a lot of over-stimulation. But also, it’s so special and crazy and loving and loud and everything that you could wish it to be.

“The bond between the kids is amazing.”

Rio and Kate Ferdinand said they were ‘scared’ but ‘excited’ about their decision (Kate Ferdinand/PA)

A video shows Shae hanging a sign reading “Shae's Room” on the door of her new bedroom, while a photo shows one of the family's dogs looking out of the window on a plane.

Kate hosts a podcast called Blended, about blended families.

A number of their famous friends posted their congratulations on the Instagram post, including singer and TV personality Rochelle Humes, who wrote: “So excited for you girly. See you in October.”

Scottish TV personality Laura Anderson, who came second on the 2018 series of Love Island, wrote: “The best decision you’ll ever make. I’m very jealous I miss it so much.”

Kate’s former The Only Way is Essex co-star Billie Leigh Shepherd said: “Wishing you all the luck and happiness.”

Taylor Ward, who is married to Saudi Pro League captain Riyad Karim Mahrez, commented: “I’m sure you guys will love it.”