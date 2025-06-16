Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Riley Gaines continued her public feud with Simone Biles during her own pregnancy announcement.

Earlier this month, Biles slammed Gaines on X over the former swimmer’s “truly sick” online comments about a transgender female softball player. She also told Gaines to “bully someone [her] own size, which would ironically be a male.” However, the gymnast later publicly apologized to Gaines for the heated words.

On Saturday, Gaines shared her thoughts on the drama while announcing that she and her husband, Louis Barker, are expecting a baby girl.

“I think the funniest thing about this to me, and her saying, ‘Bully someone your own size, which would ironically be a man,’” the Gaines for Girls podcast host said during a Turning Point USA event.

“How many men do you know that have this?” she added, before cradling her baby bump, prompting a round of applause from the audience.

Biles (right) called Gaines ‘truly sick’ over her disparaging comments aimed at a young transgender softball player ( Getty )

The following day, she and Barker shared a joint post on Instagram to celebrate the news. In the photos, Gaines posed with her baby’s sonogram in hand, while she and Barker stood next to a horse.

“Surprise! We're 26 weeks pregnant!” she wrote in the caption. “God is SO good all the time.”

On X, she added: “There’s something so special and providential about having a little girl. She's everything I’ve been fighting for & the little girl we’ve prayed over for years.”

On June 6, Gaines, a vocal Donald Trump supporter who is known for campaigning against trans athletes in women’s sports, mocked the Minnesota State High School League for removing comments on their post about the Chaplin Park girls’ team celebrating the State Championship.

“To be expected when your star player is a boy,” Gaines wrote on X of 17-year-old transgender pitcher Marissa Rothenberger.

Biles later responded to Gaines’s tweet, writing: “You’re truly sick, all of this campaigning because you lost a race.”

Gaines famously tied for fifth place with transgender woman Lia Thomas in the 200m freestyle swimming at the 2022 NCAA Championships.

“You should be uplifting the trans community and perhaps finding a way to make sports inclusive OR creating a new avenue where trans feel safe in sports,” Biles continued. “Maybe a transgender category IN ALL sports!! But instead… You bully them… One things for sure is no one in sports is safe with you around!!!!! Bully someone your own size, which would ironically be a male.”

Gaines quickly shot back and wrote: “It’s not my job or the job of any woman to figure out how to include men in our spaces. You can uplift men stealing championships in women's sports with YOUR platform. Men don’t belong in women’s sports and I say that with my full chest.”

However, Biles later issued an apology for her remarks on X, writing: “I’ve always believe competitive equality & inclusivity are both essential in sport. The current system doesn’t adequately balance these important principles, which often leads to frustration and heated exchanges, and it didn’t help for me to get personal with Riley, which I apologize for.”

The seven-time gold medalist noted she doesn’t “have the answers or solutions” to these issues, but believes “it starts with empathy and respect.” She concluded her lengthy post by saying that she believes sports organizations “have a responsibility to come up with rules supporting inclusion while maintaining fair competition.”

Gaines responded by accepting Biles' apology. “I welcome you to the fight to support fair sports and a future for female athletes,” she added. “Little girls deserve the same shot to achieve that you had.”