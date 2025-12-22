Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Reese Witherspoon fans thought they were seeing double in her latest post with her 26-year-old daughter, Ava Phillippe.

The 49-year-old actor posted a series of holiday photos with family and friends to Instagram Sunday, including one with her 26-year-old daughter, whom she shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. In the picture, the mother-daughter duo smiled for the camera while wearing matching black and silver outfits.

“Making Merry,” Witherspoon wrote in the caption.

In the comments, fans pointed out the striking resemblance between Witherspoon and her daughter.

“Woah I had to double take bc I didn’t know which one was you! So beautiful - both of you,” influencer Peyton Baxter wrote.

Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava Phillippe wore matching black and metallic outfits in a new holiday photo ( Instagram )

“My goodness, you ladies are twins!” one fan wrote, while another added: Your girl it’s a carbon copy of you!!!! Merry Christmas.”

Podcast host Dax Shepard also agreed: “Holy Doppelgänger!!!!!”

The holiday photo dump also included a mirror selfie of the Legally Blonde star and her eldest son, 22-year-old Deacon, whom she also shares with Ryan. A third snap showed Witherspoon smiling with her 13-year-old son, Tennessee, whom she shares with ex-husband Jim Toth, while a fourth featured her and her Big Little Lies co-star, Laura Dern.

Ava has previously addressed her and her mother’s uncanny resemblance. During an interview with Shop Today in 2024, she noted that whenever she posts a photo on Instagram, followers immediately comment on how much she looks like Witherspoon.

“It’s funny, I’m like, it would be a lot weirder if I didn’t look like my parents,” she said. “My brother and I joke about it a lot because he gets similar comments. But I don't hate it. It’s a great comparison.”

However, The Morning Show star has claimed that she doesn’t see the resemblance with her daughter on that scale.

“You think so? You see it? [Ava] and I don’t see it that much,” she said on Today in 2022, after host Jenna Bush Hager called the mother and daughter twins.

Still, Witherspoon appreciates when fans comment about her looking like Ava. “Well, I love being mistaken for her because it makes me feel so young. I’m so proud of her. She really rolls with it. I’m sure it’s not easy looking exactly like your mother,” she said on CBS This Morning in 2021.