The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Heather Gay is raving about the weight loss medication that helped her lose 30 pounds.

The 51-year-old reality star opened up about using a GLP -1 for weight loss during an interview with Women’s Health, published Monday. While Gay has “embraced and accepted” the body she’s had over the years, she was still curious about GLP-1s — medications used mainly to control blood sugar levels, but that also reduce food cravings — and their effects.

“I looked at them with the same skepticism that I've looked at every diet and every weight loss trick and fad that's come to me since I was a little girl and my parents encouraged me to get out and exercise more,” the owner of Salt Lake City-based med-spa Beauty Lab and Laser said.

Gay decided to give the medication a try in 2023, resulting in a 30-pound weight loss.

“When I was able to keep the weight off and maintain it for a year—and still keep my same horrible personality—I was like, this is a miracle!” she told the publication.

open image in gallery Heather Gay opens up about losing 30 pounds and keeping the weight off with help from a GLP-1 medication ( Getty )

Gay says she didn’t make many major changes to her exercise routine or diet while she was shedding pounds.

However, once she was able to maintain her new weight, she realized that some lifestyle changes needed to be made. She partnered with Atkins, which offers an eating plan with low-carbohydrate and high-protein options that promote weight loss.

“With GLP-1s, I really need to be intentional about my nutrition,” she said, touting Atkins for offering foods that work with her lifestyle.

Gay — mother of three daughters, Ashley, 21, Georgia, 19, and Annabelle, 16, whom she shares with ex-husband, Billy Gay — has gradually become more active as well, adding a once-a-week yoga class with her three children and an occasional indoor cycling class to her routine.

The entire experience, from the GLP-1 to incorporating food and exercise that works best for her, has shifted how she views herself, Gay said.

“I wish that we didn't make it all about your own willpower, your own determination, your own strength, because sometimes, it's just about science,” she added. “Calories in, calories out never worked for me. Once I forgave myself and said, ‘It's not my fault,’ it really made me feel better about who I was as a person.’”

open image in gallery Heather Gay, seen here in 2020, has lost 30 pounds due to GLP-1 medication ( Getty Images for Vox Media )

Gay has previously spoken about taking GLP-1s for weight loss, defending her decision to take the medication during an interview with USA Today earlier this month.

“I've never felt more comfortable in my body. And I feel like I'm able to maintain my shape and accomplish important things while still being in control of my weight, which is the first time in my life I've ever had any power over it whatsoever,” she said.

She also had a message to anyone who’s been criticizing her during the weight loss journey, saying: “And if you're going to shame me for being heavy, you're going to shame me for using GLP-1s, I am done with shame in my life.

“I am very happy, and I feel like I'm very successful, and having this wellness journey and feeling comfortable and healthy in my body has been like the cherry on top of it all.”