Quincy Jones’ mansion featuring 17 bathrooms goes on sale for staggering $60 million

Quincy Jones’ luxurious mansion is up for sale for nearly $60 million, months after he died at the age of 91.

David Kramer and Andrew Buss, real estate agents at the David Kramer Group at Compass, announced the listing of the Bel Air, Los Angeles, estate for $59,995,000.

Designed in collaboration with world-renowned architect Gerald "Jerry" Allison, who attended high school with the music mogul, the 24,920 square foot mansion was inspired by Jones’s visit to the South African hotel “The Palace of the Lost City.”

A brief overview of the estate will reveal that it houses five bedrooms and 17 bathrooms, but there’s much more to peruse on the two-to-three acre property.

The central wing of the home includes a grand living room with adjoining library, bar, and terrace, according to the press release. This wing also features a wine bar, tasting room, cellar, and indoor garden.

The east wing of the mansion hosts the primary suite, which is a “private sanctuary” with a luxe bedroom, spa-style bath, multiple walk-in closets, gym, den, and private balcony. There’s also a formal dining room, gourmet kitchen, and family room in this wing.

open image in gallery Quincy Jones’ estate included an infinity shaped pool ( Anthony Barcelo )

Meanwhile, the west wing of the home has three additional guest suites, one of which is the junior primary complete with dual bathrooms, a walk-in closet, and a terrace. In addition, there’s a state-of-the-art screening room, a professional office, a security office, and a gallery.

The luxury estate is set just minutes from iconic Sunset Boulevard and offers 270-degree panoramic views of Los Angeles and nearby neighborhoods. It’s also positioned behind gates at the end of a cul-de-sac, so it is totally secluded with unobstructed views from the San Gabriel Mountains to the Pacific Ocean.

The grounds of the estate have a tennis court, rolling lawns, lush gardens, multiple verandas and patios, and an infinity-edge pool.

Jones’ daughter, Rashida Jones, issued a statement in the press release about how much her father “loved” this mansion.

open image in gallery The estate is being listed for $59,995,000 ( Anthony Barcelo )

“He created it from the ground up with his boundless imagination and the talent of his high school friend, legendary architect Jerry Allison,” she said.

“Our family has a lifetime worth of wonderful memories and meaning imbued in this home. We hope the new owner will continue the legacy of love and laughter and beauty that is synonymous with the name Quincy Jones.”

open image in gallery The home was custom built for Quincy Jones ( Anthony Barcelo )

Listing agent Kramer also said this was “a rare opportunity to acquire one of the finest properties in all of Los Angeles.”

“There are homes built for spec, and others that seem to trade hands often—but then there are homes like this, which almost never come to market,” he said in a statement in the press release. “It’s truly special. Add to that the legacy of Quincy Jones, and it becomes not just a unique architectural offering, but a piece of cultural history.”’

open image in gallery Quincy Jones died from pancreatic cancer at the age of 91 in November ( Getty Images for Global Down Syn )

Jones passed away on November 3, while surrounded by family at his home in Bel Air. According to his death certificate, which was released just over a week after his passing, he died of pancreatic cancer. He has since been laid to rest during a private ceremony, with a larger, more public ceremony being planned.

The legendary producer, who won a total of 28 Grammy Awards (and was the most nominated artist after Beyoncé and Jay-Z), enjoyed a career spanning more than seven decades, working with musicians including Michael Jackson, Frank Sinatra, Count Basie, and Celine Dion.

For Jackson, Jones produced the albums Off the Wall, Thriller, and Bad, helping him become the most successful pop artist of all time. He arranged songs for Basie, produced dozens of film scores, and once played trumpet in Elvis Presley’s band.