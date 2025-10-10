Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been named as “Humanitarians of the Year” at a ceremony in New York City on Thursday (9 October), where they also spoke about the dangers of social media.

The royals were recognised for their work at the third annual World Mental Health Day Gala, hosted by Project Healthy Minds.

“Tonight, we are all here together to focus on what remains one of the most pressing issues of our time,” Harry said upon receiving the reward.

“Let me share a number with you: 4,000. That’s how many families the Social Media Victims Law Centre is currently representing – families whose children have been harmed or lost forever to social media.

“Four thousand cases at just one firm. And that number represents only those parents who have been able to link their child’s circumstance to social media use.”

He continued: “Parents who have learned legal action is possible, who have the capacity to pursue it while grieving, and parents who’ve found their way to help in the fight back against some of the wealthiest, most powerful corporations in the world.

“And even after this there may be no road to closure for grieving parents because these companies refuse to disclose their child’s information and activity on their platforms. If these were unintended consequences 10 years ago, what are they now?

“This is a pivotal moment in our collective mission to protect children and support families in the digital age.”

open image in gallery Meghan and Harry at the Gala ( Evan Agostini/Invision/AP )

Meghan added that the couple often discuss how they will protect their own children, six-year-old Archie and Lili, four, as they grow older.

“Like so many parents, we think constantly about how to embrace technology’s benefits while safeguarding against its dangers,” the duchess said.

“That hopeful intention of separation is rapidly becoming impossible.”

The couple’s Archewell Foundation announced that its Parents’ Network initiative is joining forces with ParentsTogether, a non-profit organisation dedicated to family advocacy and online safety.

The move comes as the duke warned of “the explosion of unregulated artificial intelligence”.

“As our network grew, we’ve seen the full scope of what we’re facing,” Harry added. “We have witnessed the explosion of unregulated artificial intelligence, heard more and more stories from heartbroken families, and watched parents all over the world become increasingly concerned about their children’s digital lives.

“When we learned that thousands of families from every corner of society were facing the same challenges, many learning for the first time that it was actually social media that took their child, we knew this movement needed to grow.

“These families are not only up against corporations and lobbyists, many of whom spend tens of millions of dollars every year in suppressing the truth, but also algorithms designed to maximise data collection at any cost.

“And their kids? They weren’t struggling with mental health issues, they weren’t distinctly vulnerable, they were preyed upon.”

open image in gallery Meghan Markle and Prince with Project Healthy Minds founder and CEO Phillip Schermer ( Invision/AP )

Project Healthy Minds founder and CEO Phillip Schermer praised the couple's work, telling the crowd: “It is a privilege to honour Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, at our World Mental Health Day Gala this year.

“Their leadership, generosity, and unwavering commitment to advancing mental health awareness have made a profound difference in the lives of so many.”

The non-profit organisation credited Harry as “a humanitarian, mental health advocate, environmentalist, and military combat veteran”. His 2023 memoir Spare was also noted as one of his biggest achievements.

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex was described as “a mother, wife, entrepreneur, and philanthropist” whose “lifelong advocacy for women and girls remains a constant thread she weaves through both humanitarian and business ventures”.

Additional reporting by PA