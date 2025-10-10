Philadelphia Cream Cheese makes company history with new holiday offering

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Philadelphia Cream Cheese is now selling more than just your favorite bagel spread.

Owned by The Kraft Heinz Company, Philadelphia is launching two sweet treats for the holidays: A Cheesecake and a frosting.

The rollout of the new items marks a historic moment for the brand, as this is its first-ever cheesecake product in 150 years of business.

Philadelphia’s Frozen Cheesecakes and Cinnamon Cream Cheese Frosting, are now available nationwide, according to a press release from Kraft Heinz. The cakes have a “golden graham cracker crust” and come in two flavors, Original and Strawberry Swirl. The Strawberry Swirl, of course, comes with “ribbons of hand-drizzled strawberry sauce.”

The cakes “deliver the familiar, homemade taste fans love, in a pre-sliced, thaw-and-serve format, with no baking required,” the company noted.

open image in gallery Philadelphia Cream Cheese’s new product is available in stores nationwide ( Getty Images )

However, the frozen cheesecake won’t only be around for the holidays — it’s now a permanent part of Philadelphia’s brand offerings.

In addition, the Cinnamon Cream Cheese Frosting comes after fans were constantly requesting the flavor, according to Kraft Heinz. The frosting also launched a year after Philadelphia Cream Cheese debuted its refrigerated cream cheese frosting, with almost a million units sold since.

The frosting is “made with real milk and cream and delivers the same taste, texture, and convenience that cream cheese frosting lovers crave.” The flavors pair perfectly with fall treats including carrot cake and cinnamon rolls, the company noted.

“Dessert is a daily ritual for many, but not everyone has the time to create holiday classics like cheesecake and cream cheese frosting from scratch every time,” Kelli Srivastava, senior brand manager for Philadelphia Cream Cheese, said in a statement. “After three years of development, our new Frozen Cheesecake offers an effortless way to serve a holiday favorite, while our Cinnamon Frosting brings a nostalgic flavor with its blend of warm cinnamon and brown sugar.”

open image in gallery Philadelphia Cream Cheese launches cheesecake and cinnamon frosting ( Philadelphia Cream Cheese )

“With more convenient ways to enjoy our signature creaminess, these innovations make it easier than ever to create delicious moments with Philadelphia.”

Many businesses are already preparing for the holidays. Earlier this month, Starbucks unveiled its new holiday menu, which hits stores November 6.

Returning this season are the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Iced Sugar Cookie Latte, and Iced Gingerbread Chai. The Chestnut Praline Latte and Eggnog Latte will also be added to the menu later in the season, though a specific date has not yet been revealed.

Customers can also treat themselves to holiday-themed baked goods, with the Snowman Cookie, Cranberry Bliss Bar, and Sugar Plum Cheese Danish, all making their way back to Starbucks locations across the U.S.

New additions to the menu this upcoming season include the Polar Bear Cake Pop and Cinnamon Pull-Apart Bread.

Although no date has been revealed, the chain also mentioned in the news release that their annual red cup promotion will be returning later in the season, which is when customers can receive a special reusable cup with the purchase of any beverage on the holiday menu.