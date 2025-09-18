Raymond Blanc’s Basque cheesecake that stole the show at Brasserie Blanc
The French chef calls this the best cheesecake he’s ever tasted – a burnished Basque classic that’s simple to make, stunning to serve, and perfect with seasonal fruit
“This is the very best cheesecake I have ever tasted,” says Raymond Blanc. “A dessert much loved in the Basque Country (which straddles the border of France and northern Spain), it is so good that we put it on the menu at Brasserie Blanc.
“I have served the cheesecake with stewed blackberries, but it may be accompanied by any seasonal fruits or good-quality shop-bought preserves, such as cherries in Kirsch.
“I like to make this cheesecake a day in advance so that after being baked in the oven it has plenty of time to chill in the fridge. It is not a great challenge to make, but it is certainly a dessert for that celebratory occasion. Our guests describe it as ‘a showstopper’.”
Basque-style cheesecake
Serves: 8
Prep time: 15 minutes | Cook time: 25-30 minutes
Ingredients:
For the cheesecake:
1 tsp unsalted butter, softened, for greasing the tin
1 lemon, for zesting
550g cream cheese
175g caster sugar
4 eggs (preferably organic or free-range)
250ml double cream
2 tsp Vanilla Bean Purée (see page 285 of the book) or 4 tsp shop-bought vanilla bean paste
20g cornflour
Method:
1. Preheat the oven to 220C/200C fan/gas 7 (here, it is best – but not essential – to use the fan-assisted oven).
2. Use your fingertips to rub the soft butter around the inside of a springform cake ring (or mousse ring) with a diameter of 20 centimetres so that the greaseproof paper will stick to it. Now line the inside of the ring with a large sheet of greaseproof paper, making sure it fits neatly into all the edges and the base of the ring. Place the lined ring on a baking tray and keep aside.
3. Zest the lemon and keep the zest to one side. In a large bowl, whisk together the cream cheese and caster sugar until smooth. Add the eggs and whisk again to an even consistency. Next, pour in the double cream, add the vanilla and lemon zest and sift in the cornflour. Whisk again, ensuring there are no lumps in the mixture. Pour this mixture into the prepared tin.
4. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes on the middle shelf of the oven until the top has that distinctive dark sheen of traditional Basque cheesecake. Halfway through cooking – and depending on your oven – you might need to turn the cheesecake 180 degrees so that it is evenly browned. (Chris’s photograph is a good guide to what the cheesecake top should look like.) The sides of the cheesecake should be slightly firm and the centre should have a gentle wobble.
5. Remove the cheesecake from the oven and set it to one side to cool (it will continue to cook as it cools). Place the cooled cheesecake in the fridge for at least half a day or overnight to firm up.
6. To serve, remove the springform cake or mousse ring and gently peel back the baking paper. Serve slices of the cheesecake with lightly stewed blackberries, if you wish, or a fruit preserve of your choice.
‘Simply Raymond Kitchen Garden’ by Raymond Blanc (Headline Home, £26).
