Amandaland actor Peter Serafinowicz splits from TV star wife of 23 years

Amandaland actor Peter Serafinowicz has split from his wife and TV star Sarah Alexander after 23 years, according to reports.

Serafinowicz, 52, plays Johannes Van Der Velde in the popular BBC spin-off following the success of Motherland. Van Der Velde is the aspirational and haughty boyfriend of Lucy Punch, who plays the titular Amanda Hughes as she moves to South Harleseden, London, after her divorce. He is also known for his comic impersonations of US president Donald Trump.

The couple first met in 2002, when Coupling actor Alexander was married to Hadleigh star Gerald Harper, who was 40 years her senior. Serafinowicz and Alexander later married and have two children together, a son and daughter.

“It’s very sad, but the split is recent,” a source told the Daily Mail.

The Independent has contacted Serafinowicz and Alexander’s representatives for comment.

Serafinowicz is also known for his film roles. He provided the voice of Darth Maul in Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace and played Pete in cult classic Shaun of the Dead and Garthan Saal in Guardians of the Galaxy.

Alexander’s TV work includes appearances on British series Jonathan Creek, Armstrong and Miller, Green Wing, Marley’s Ghosts and sketch show Smack the Pony.

She also appeared as Daniel Cleaver’s lover in an uncredited role in Bridget Jone’s Diary in 2001 and as Empusa in Stardust.

Serafinowicz recently revealed that he had been diagnosed with ADHD.

“I ended up crashing out of school at the start of my A-levels because I thought education was just this huge orchestrated chore. Fortunately my son and daughter, who are 17 and 15, see it differently. I ended up doing a drama course instead,” he told The Times.

“I was diagnosed with ADHD recently — I realised what an impact it’s had.”

Last month, new Netflix show Million Dollar Secret hosted by Serafinowicz, faced criticism as viewers compared it to The Traitors. Each episode sees a millionaire tasked with an agenda to complete which can be used to their advantage in the game, all while the other players take part in daily tasks.

With both Serafinowicz and Alexander working in TV, the actor told shed light on the couple’s private relationship in an interview with The Independent in 2015 saying they did not compete over who was funnier. Alexander, has previously offered gushing praise for her partner.

“My perfect evening is... something very boring but utterly enjoyable – getting the kids to bed, having a nice meal and watching a movie with my gorgeous husband,” she told the Daily Express in 2015. She added: “The last time I cried was… last week. We had a screening of a film that my husband’s in and he was brilliant in it, so I had a little weep.”