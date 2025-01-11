BBC confirms Motherland spin-off and makes cast announcement

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The BBC has officially confirmed the cast for new Motherland spin-off show, Amandaland.

The Bafta-acclaimed comedy series Motherland explores the challenges faced by a group of frazzled middle-class mothers in London’s suburbs. It ran for three series until 2021 and returned for a one-off Christmas special in 2022.

The new show will centre on Lucy Punch’s wealthy and overbearing character, Amanda, as she downsizes and moves to South Harlesden after her divorce. Absolutely Fabulous star Joanna Lumley will join as her mother Felicity and Philippa Dunne will star as Anne.

Others to join the programme are Gavin and Stacey’s Samuel Anderson as Mal, Derry Girls star Siobhan McSweeney as Della, Line of Duty’s Rochenda Sandall as Fi, Trying actor Ekow Quartey as JJ and The Gentlemen’s Peter Serafinowicz as Johannes.

The show will air on BBC One and iPlayer in February with six half-hour episodes.

Tanya Qureshi, head of comedy at the BBC said: “We can’t wait for audiences to see Amanda’s new chapter, brought to life by such a talented cast and a wonderfully sharp set of characters. It’s going to be a real treat.”

News of the spin-off show sparked complaints on social media last year, as fans begged for Motherland to be brought back.

Viewers were left disappointed as the BBC seemingly failed to address whether the show is cancelled indefinitely. Others criticised the broadcaster for centring the spin-off on Amanda, who some viewers have called the “least likeable character” in the series.

Sharon Horgan, co-founder of Merman who produces both shows, said: “I was genuinely sad having to say goodbye to Motherland. There’s such a fondness for that show and those characters. So it was a real thrill to get to pick up the further adventures of Amanda and Anne, not to mention Felicity.

“Lucy, Phillipa and Joanna are top of their game in these roles and are joined by an incredibly funny and talented new cast. Can’t wait to showcase the next challenges of parenthood and the very particular kind of friendship the school gates bring.”

Released in 2017, Motherland continued for three seasons before airing its last episode in 2021. It returned for a BBC Christmas special in 2022, but one of its lead actors confirmed that it is in fact over for good.

“I hate to say it, because I still get women running up to me with prams in the street asking me when it’s coming back,” said Diane Morgan, who plays sarcastic single mum Liz on the programme, in an interview with The Times.