Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Penny Lancaster has revealed that a conversation she had with King Charles helped her realise that she is more than just “Rod Stewart’s wife”.

The Loose Women panellist and model, 54, has been married to Stewart since 2007 and began volunteering with the City of London Police after appearing in the Channel 4 show Famous And Fighting Crime in 2020. She later completed her training to become a special constable in April 2021.

Although many people know Lancaster for her life outside the police force, it was a recent interaction with the King and other famous faces that made her realise that she is more than just the well-known musician’s spouse.

Earlier this month, Lancaster attended an awards ceremony for The King’s Foundation and presented a prize at Buckingham Palace.

During an appearance on the We’re Not Getting Any Younger podcast, Lancaster reflected on the moment. She said: “When I met the King, he looked down the line at everybody either side of me. It was Alan Titchmarsh, David Beckham, Kate Winslet and Meryl Streep and he said, ‘This is my favourite special constable.’

“So now, that’s my intro, I’m not just Rod Stewart’s wife. It’s never that anymore, it used to be Loose Women but now it’s Special Constable.”

open image in gallery The King speaks to, from left, Penny Lancaster, David Beckham and Meryl Streep during the King’s Foundation Awards ceremony (Chris Ratcliffe/PA) ( PA Wire )

She continued: “I was on the coattails of my husband for a long time but now I’ve gained a lot more confidence and a lot of healing and Rod’s now a lot more happy for me to lead the way.”

Lancaster and Stewart became celebrity ambassadors for The King’s Foundation in January. Stewart, who has long been a supporter of the charity, said: “We are so pleased to be coming on board as ambassadors for The King’s Foundation and look forward to lending our support to this worthwhile cause, particularly during such a significant year for the charity.”

Penny, also known as Lady Stewart, added: “As a volunteer special constable, the Foundation’s approach to building communities – and how access to green spaces can help build better, healthier places – is particularly important to me.

“It’s an honour to be working with the Foundation and I can’t wait to meet more of the inspiring people who both learn with and work for the organisation.”

It comes as Stewart is gearing up to play the prestigious Legends slot on the Glastonbury Pyramid Stage this Sunday. The “Maggie May” singer has recently been forced to cancel a string of concerts across the US as he recovered from illness.

open image in gallery Lancaster and Stewart have been married 2007 ( Invision )

In a statement shared on 7 January, Stewart said: “I have to cancel and reschedule my next six concerts in June as I continue to recover from the flu. So sorry, my friends. I’m devastated and sincerely apologise for any inconvenience to my fans. I’ll be back on stage and will see you soon.”