Patrick Mahomes’s mother Randi Mahomes has made clear who she’s voting for in the 2024 US presidential election.

In a video shared by OutKick, the Kansas City Chiefs star’s mom was seen wearing a red “Make America Great Again” hat with a red Chiefs sweatshirt. She also shared a message in the video, as she told the camera: “Make America great again. Let’s do it. Woo!”

The video appeared to be taken in a private suite at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on the eve of Election Day. On Monday (November 4), the Chiefs beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30-24.

Pop star Taylor Swift was also in attendance at the Chiefs game, where she at one point shared a suite with Patrick’s wife, Brittany Mahomes. There’s been much speculation surrounding Taylor and Brittany’s friendship after the mother of two appeared to support the Republican nominee’s bid for president. However, the pair have continued to debunk feud rumors with their joint appearances at Chiefs games.

While the 14-time Grammy winner has publicly shared her support for Vice President Kamala Harris, Brittany received a shout-out from former president Trump.

open image in gallery Randi Mahomes says ‘Make America great again’ in video expressing support for Donald Trump ( Outkick/X )

Back in August, the 29-year-old had “liked” a post from Trump titled: “The 2024 GOP Platform.” The post featured a list of 20 action items that would be prioritized by the second Trump administration, such as “seal the border” and “cut federal funding for any school pushing critical race theory, radical gender ideology, and other inappropriate racial, sexual, or political content on our children.”

While Brittany appeared to remove her like from the post after the backlash, she later liked comments on posts promoting “Trump-Vance 2024.”

In response to the criticism, the Super Bowl champion’s wife shared a message for her “haters” in a post shared to her Instagram Story. “I mean honestly, to be a hater as an adult you have to have some deep-rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood,” she wrote on August 23. “There’s no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well.”

open image in gallery Despite their opposing political views, Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes sat next to each other during the Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday (November 4) ( Getty Images )

Weeks later, Trump thanked Brittany for “defending” him online in a post shared to his Truth Social account.

“I want to thank beautiful Brittany Mahomes for so strongly defending me, and the fact that MAGA is the greatest and most powerful Political Movement in the History of our now Failing Country,” Trump wrote.

“With Crime and Illegal Immigration totally out of control, INFLATION Ravaging all Americans, and a World that is laughing at the stupidity of our hapless ‘leaders,’ it is nice to see someone who loves our Country, and wants to save it from DOOM.”

Trump added: “What a great couple - See you both at the Super Bowl!”

Meanwhile, the “Cruel Summer” singer took to Instagram on Monday to share an important reminder with her fans about voting in the election. As she reflected on the end of the US leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour, Swift said she couldn’t have asked for “a more magical way” to end the string of US shows, after playing to 207,000 fans in Indianapolis.

“I know I’ll be looking back on this weekend and smiling because it was just like a dreamscape, all of it,” the 34-year-old singer wrote. “Thank you to everyone who came out to see us on our last three American shows!”

She added: “And here’s a friendly but extremely important reminder that [Tuesday, November 5] is the US election and your last chance to vote.”