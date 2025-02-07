Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Patrick Mahomes has contradicted claims by Donald Trump that Alabama’s Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville coached and recruited the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback. Mahomes told The Philadelphia Inquirer Thursday that he’s not even sure he ever met the guy.

During the president’s executive order signing on Wednesday, Trump praised Tuberville, claiming that he had both coached and recruited Mahomes while he was at Texas Tech University.

“Tommy Tuberville, a great coach,” said Trump, who’s attending the Super Bowl Sunday in New Orleans between the Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. “You know, his quarterback was named Mahomes. He was a great college coach.”

Trump said he asked Tuberville, referring to Mahomes: ”How good was he?” The president said Tuberville responded: “You don’t want to know how good … he made me into a great coach.”

Trump added: “He’s a pretty good quarterback, right? Yeah, he was very good, and he’s a good guy too.”

Many were quick to point out on X that Mahomes and Tuberville never even worked together. Tuberville coached from 2010 to 2012 while Mahomes played football at the school from 2014 to 2016.

“Donald Trump said that Senator Tommy Tuberville coached Patrick Mahomes. Tommy Tubesocks left Texas Tech in 2012, two years before Mahomes arrived,” one post read.

The quarterback unequivocably told the Philadelphia Inquirer Thursday: “He did not recruit me at the time. I don't remember if I ever got to meet him or not.”

Patrick Mahomes today: “He did not recruit me at the time. I don't remember if I ever got to meet him or not.” https://t.co/3yAHFpLnLt — Gabriela Carroll (@gablcarroll) February 6, 2025

Tuberville appeared to attempt to clarify the men’s relationship in a post on X, yet continued to imply that the two of them had a history. “As a coach, you start recruiting and working with players years before they get to college,” he wrote.

“Patrick Mahomes was one of the best players I ever had the opportunity to recruit and get to know. Looking forward to cheering him on this weekend when I join President Trump at the Super Bowl,” he added.

Trump announced on Tuesday that he would be attending this year’s big game at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, making him the first sitting president to watch the Super Bowl in person.

Mahomes commented in a press conference about Trump’s attendance, telling reporters: “It’s always cool to be able to play in front of a sitting president – someone that is at the top position in our country.”

Trump (right) recently congratulated Mahomes (left) on the birth of his third child ( Getty Images )

Mahomes was also asked about Trump’s previous comments when he called the Chiefs quarterback “a good winner.”

“I don’t want to say, but there’s a certain quarterback that seems to be a pretty good winner,” Trump said when asked what team he would be rooting for.

Mahome said: “It’s cool to hear that he's seen me play football and respects the game that I play.”

Trump also congratulated Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, on the birth of their third child, one month after the two of them shared the news.

“Congratulations to the Chiefs GREAT Quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, and his very beautiful and BRILLIANT wife, Brittany, on the birth of their new baby daughter, Golden Raye,” he wrote on his Truth Social platform Thursday.

“This is what I call a baby with great genes, both mother and father. It’s happy times in the wonderful Mahomes family. See you all on Sunday!”