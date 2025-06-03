Parents’ ingenious hack to deal with screaming toddler draws praise on Instagram

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A mommy influencer has revealed an ingenious parenting hack that helped her screaming toddler redirect their energy into a fun activity.

The hack, which has amassed nearly 1.5 million likes on Instagram, drew praise from commenters and child care professionals alike.

Michaela Harter, an influencer from Detroit who shares parenting content on Instagram under the username @modernmotherhoodnet, explained how to take everyday items and turn them into a fun activity for your rambunctious tots in a video this past March.

In this video, Harter explains: “My toddler is in a yelling phase. So, I found an activity where she is encouraged to yell.”

open image in gallery Mommy influencer Michaela Harter explained how to take everyday items and turn them into a fun activity for your rambunctious tots in an Instagram video this past March ( Michaela Harter/Instagram )

Harter’s toddler is seen in the video laughing and smiling while playing with pipe cleaners that have been formed into spirals and placed on top of a Saran-wrapped bowl.

The goal is for the kids to try to move the pipe cleaners with their voice.

Harter said in the caption of the video, “Redirection is my favorite way to combat unwanted behaviors.”

And Instagram users agreed with the mom’s methods.

open image in gallery The goal is for the kids to try to move the pipe cleaners with their voice, as shown by Harter’s child at the bowl and watching the pipe cleaners fall off. ( Michaela Harter/Instagram )

One commenter wrote: “Hey, early childhood teacher here! Giving them an allowable outlet for problem behavior helps them understand what the behavior is instead of the outburst.”

“Obviously this parent is in tune with their needs and the yelling is quickly replaced by laughter. It’s a phenomenal activity!!! They can work on the outburst when the child is calm and can utilize new techniques!”

Another who identified as an occupational therapist commented, “I love this as a way to teach regulation regarding our volume. Some kids really struggle to understand that they’re yelling. What a great visual!”

BabyCenter, a pregnancy and parenting site, explained that toddler screaming is normal, and your kids may be doing it for several reasons, like to get your attention and to express strong emotions. They could also simply be screaming for fun.

Unlike Harter’s toddler, one Instagram user who tried out the hack for himself struggled to get the pipe cleaners to move just by screaming, so made his own version.

“We did put a speaker under the bowl and play different music..that was fun. Then we took them off and poured a bunch of salt and blasted music…that was really cool!” he said.

Others also had trouble getting the hack to work for them.

In response, Harter commented: “The troubleshooting is usually the tightness of the plastic wrap. I had to secure it with tape. You also have to be super duper close to the lip of the bowl for the sound vibrations to affect the top.”