Pamela Anderson deemed ‘style icon’ after debuting new look for fall

Fans are obsessed with Pamela Anderson’s newest look.

The 58-year-old actor ditched her signature blonde hair during a recent appearance at Paris Fashion Week. After attending the Tom Ford fashion show Wednesday, she shared a picture of her new look, debuting coppery red hair.

In the pictures, Anderson’s hair was straight and cut right above her shoulders. Her long side bangs were parted to the side as she posed with her bob hairstyle and dark color — perfect for the colder autumn months.

For the fashion show, Anderson wore an all black look, including a strapless dress, short trench coat, and sunglasses.

Fans flooded the comments of the Baywatch alum’s Instagram post to applaud the fiery new hairstyle.

open image in gallery Pamela Anderson revealed her new hairdo on Instagram after attending the Tom Ford fashion show in Paris ( Getty Images )

“The hair is a whole new level of sexy,” one wrote, while another agreed: “Living for this!!!! Style icon.”

“Wow.. a new look, same icon! absolutely glowing as always,” a third commented.

“Never looked so beautifully chic,” a fourth wrote.

Anderson’s new hairdo comes months after she and Liam Neeson turned heads during the press tour for their movie, The Naked Gun.

While rumors were swirling about a potential romance between the co-stars, they intensified at the film’s London premiere in July. Posing together on the carpet, Anderson sweetly kissed Neeson’s cheek as he had his arm around her back.

The duo then made rounds promoting the film on various red carpets and talk shows, with Neeson gushing over Anderson on Stephen Colbert’s eponymous late-night show.

open image in gallery Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson turned heads during the press tour for ‘The Naked Gun’ ( Getty Images )

“She’s great in the movie, she’s terrific,” Neeson told Colbert in July. “She loves to cook, she loves to bake. She made me sourdough loaves during the shoot, bran loaves which I love.”

Asked about their potential romantic involvement on the Today show earlier that month, Neeson joked: “What? I don't understand the question. I had never met Pamela before.”

Many critics later accused Anderson and Neeson of being in a fake relationship to drive up curiosity ahead of The Naked Gun’s release. However, these were claims that The Last Showgirl star denied in September.

“I do not and will never feed into PR stunts,” she said at the 51st Deauville American Film Festival, while accepting the Deauville Talent Award. “That would be a death sentence. I’m authentically driven. I’m superstitious when it comes to love. And I’m not comfortable sharing any shred of my romantic life.”

Anderson continued to argue that she will “fall in love again and again on screen,” since that’s her “job.”

The actor’s statement about the PR claims also came after a source told Page Six that the romance wasn’t just for the cameras. “It’s very sincere how they feel,” the source said in August. “That is the truth. They’re not going to show up on the red carpet and be adorable just to be fake, that’s not either of them.”

However, it’s unclear if Anderson and Neeson were ever in a relationship or if they’re dating now, since neither publicly confirmed the romance.