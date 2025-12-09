Pamela Anderson breaks silence on Liam Neeson romance — and where they stand now

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pamela Anderson has finally confirmed that she dated Liam Neeson after months of speculation surrounding the release of their film, The Naked Gun.

The two actors turned heads in July when they cozied up together on the red carpet during the press tour for their movie. While dating rumors began to swirl shortly after Neeson said he was “madly in love” with Anderson, neither of them publicly addressed the romance.

Now, Anderson is responding to the dating rumors for the first time — sharing that she and her former co-star had a brief romance.

“If you must know, Liam and I were romantically involved for a short while but only after we finished filming [The Naked Gun],” the Baywatch alum said during an interview with People, published Tuesday.

She explained that she and the actor spent “an intimate week” at his home in upstate New York, where she had her own room. At the time, both their assistants and respective family members “stopped by.”

open image in gallery Pamela Anderson confirms she and Liam Neeson dated after filming ‘The Naked Gun’ ( AFP via Getty Images )

The pair also went to a tiny French restaurant, where the Taken star introduced Anderson as “the future Mrs. Neeson.”

Anderson said after the “romantic lost week,” she and Neeson didn’t continue their relationship. “We went our separate ways to work on other films,” she explained.

However, when the press tour for The Naked Gun began in July, the pair reconnected, exchanging a kiss on the cheek and holding hands on the red carpet. They took many playful swipes at the romance rumors at the time, even faking a kiss on Today, and “having fun” together.

Both actors gushed about working together. “She’s great in the movie, she’s terrific,” Neeson told Colbert in July about Anderson. “She loves to cook, she loves to bake. She made me sourdough loaves during the shoot, bran loaves which I love.”

As the press tour continued, many critics accused the two of being in a fake relationship to drive up curiosity ahead of The Naked Gun’s release.

However, Anderson denied those claims in September and maintains there was a genuine connection. “I always was laughing when people thought, ‘Oh, that’s a publicity stunt.’ I’m like, ‘A publicity stunt? This is real. We have real feelings,’” The Last Showgirl star explained to People.

open image in gallery Pamela Anderson says she and Liam Neeson are ‘better’ as friends ( Getty Images )

“I adore Liam,” she added. “But we are better friends, in full honesty.”

Anderson last saw Neeson in August, when he surprised her at the Williamstown Theater Festival where she was performing in Tennessee Williams’ Camino Real.

“He is such a supporter of this new trajectory in my career and kindly tells me he is very proud of me,” she told People.

“I’m sure we will always be in each other’s lives.”