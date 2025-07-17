Olivia Jade shares major life update with college admissions scandal in rearview

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Olivia Jade Giannulli has begun a new chapter of her life in a brand-new city.

The 25-year-old influencer and daughter of actor Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, posted a YouTube vlog Wednesday, where she started off by wishing her followers a “Good morning from Paris.”

“This is going to be such a fun adventure to film and I’m here for a little while living,” she said. “So, I’m really excited to get some videos out for you guys. It’s just going to be such an exciting, formative time.”

Giannulli did not explain to her 1.8 million YouTube subscribers why she decided to move to an entirely new country, but did let them know what she’s been up to as she walked to go grab coffee.

She also talked about her experience in Paris thus far and the Paris Fashion Week events she attended.

‘I’m living in Paris for a little while. That’s the update,’ the influencer said ( Getty Images )

“I’ve just had a really crazy busy week since being in Paris,” she said. “I did the Patou show, the Chanel show, which was amazing. Then we took the train to London.”

“Now I’m back home in Paris. I’m living in Paris for a little while. That’s the update,” she added.

Giannulli continued the vlog by teasing the rest of her Parisian adventures as she said, “A lot more fun, exciting change is also coming in the future, which I’m so excited to share with you guys. I’m hopefully launching my business at the end of this year. There’s just a lot going on, and it’s all really good and really exciting.”

The move comes six years after her mother and father were among 33 wealthy parents who were charged with trying to rig the American college admissions system. They admitted to paying half a million dollars to guarantee their daughters – Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose Giannulli – admission to the University of Southern California (USC) under false pretenses.

In October 2020, Loughlin was sentenced to two months in prison, while the designer was sentenced to five months. In addition to the prison sentence, Loughlin was ordered to pay a $150,000 fine and perform 100 hours of community service. Under his own plea deal, Loughlin’s husband was ordered to pay a $250,000 fine and perform 250 hours of community service.

Months later, Giannulli broke her silence about the college admissions scandal during an appearance on Red Table Talk. “I think that what hasn’t been super public is that there is no justifying or excusing what happened,” she said during the episode, which aired in December 2020. “Because what happened was wrong.”

Since then, Giannulli has joked about the scandal on her YouTube channel, telling her followers last year that she was looking forward to her kitchen “not feeling like a prison.”

Giannulli went on to acknowledge how viewers would mock her for the prison reference, with jokes about her parents’ college admission scandal. “Save the jokes,” she said. “Don’t want to hear it. I set you up, and I don’t want you to tee off, okay?”