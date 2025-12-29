Olivia Culpo reveals wish for young daughter with NFL star Christian McCaffrey

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Olivia Culpo has one wish for her daughter with San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey.

The former Miss Universe revealed in a recent interview with People magazine that, despite her beauty pageant past, she would rather see her daughter take after her husband.

“I hope that she's an athlete,” she told the publication.

McCaffrey was first drafted into the NFL in 2017 by the Carolina Panthers, where he played for six seasons. In 2023, a year after heading to the 49ers, he took home the Offensive Player of the Year award.

“I mean, gosh, I can't ruin the McCaffrey gene pool like that,” Culpo continued. “Christian has such an intense line of athletes in his bloodline that I'm hopeful that she's athletic, because if she's not, you know, who did that, you know? That would be my fault.”

open image in gallery Culpo revealed she hopes her daughter will become an athlete like her father ( Getty )

open image in gallery McCaffrey and Culpo tied the knot in a 2024 Rhode Island ceremony after getting engaged in April 2023 ( Getty Images )

However, the couple’s daughter likely will not be taking the field anytime soon, as the five-month-old has only just started “rolling over.”

“She feels so brand new, but I can't wait to see her little personality shine through more and more,” Culpo said.

Culpo and McCaffrey first announced the birth of their daughter in July in a shared Instagram post.

In a series of black-and-white images from the hospital, the pair announced the birth of their newborn daughter, Colette Annalise McCaffrey.

In one of the pictures, the running back was seen leaning over Culpo while she cradled the newborn. Another showed the 29-year-old footballer supporting the former beauty pageant winner during the birthing process. Culpo was seen holding onto McCaffrey’s arm tightly.

“Look at that grip,” she pointed out in a subsequent Instagram Story at the time.

Describing childbirth as “the scariest and most rewarding of all experiences,” Culpo recalled that once McCaffrey “came into the room, I felt most at peace.”

The baby’s arrival came months after the first-time parents announced they were expecting.

“Next chapter, motherhood,” Culpo wrote in a March Instagram post. She additionally included two monochrome pictures from a maternity photoshoot.

Culpo and McCaffrey tied the knot in a 2024 Rhode Island ceremony after getting engaged in April 2023.

The duo first sparked romance rumors in May 2019 after eagle-eyed fans noticed the athlete liked one of the TV personality’s Instagram posts. They were then spotted vacationing together in Mexico.

In November 2019, they went Instagram official. “Proud of you! @oliviaculpo,” the former Carolina Panther player wrote on Instagram, celebrating Culpo’s Sports Illustrated cover. The model replied to McCaffrey’s message on her own Instagram Story, adding: “My eyes are half open here but this made my day @christianmccaffrey.”