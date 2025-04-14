Olivia Attwood speaks out on Danny Jones and Maura Higgins kiss scandal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Olivia Attwood has spoken out about the scandal surrounding former Love Islander Maura Higgins and McFly star Danny Jones after they appeared to share a kiss at the Brit Awards last month.

After being caught on camera, Jones apologised to his wife, Georgia. Higgins has not yet spoken publicly about the incident.

Higgins and Jones first appeared together on the 24th series of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Attwood briefly appeared on 22nd series of the show in 2022 but had to withdraw after 48 hours due to medical reasons.

She has now spoken about the reality star’s antics at the Brits which has left many shocked.

When asked about what she thought of the incident, having been at the same party as the pair, Attwood told The Mail: "It’s not nice for the other party, is it? As much as we all love salacious gossip, there is a wife and child on the other end of that."

Two weeks after the scandal surrounding him and Maura broke, Jones took to Instagram, saying: "Hello everyone, sorry it's taken me a while to post this but I've taken some time out to be with those closest to me.

"I want to deeply apologise to my wife and family for putting them in this situation. I love them so much and we'll continue to deal with this privately.

"I love you guys, thank you for your patience, understanding, and support. See you all soon, Danny."

( Getty )

Attwood was previously accused of having a feud with Maura following a cryptic message which she posted on Instagram: "You can try to hire all the same people, regurgitate my stories as your own, study the playbook, follow the recipe blah blah blah, but it will NEVER taste the same," with some saying that she was implying the former ring girl from Ireland was trying to copy her career.

However, Attwood insisted that this was not the case: "That was nothing to do with Maura. I can’t go: 'She hasn’t followed the same path'. because evidently there’s a massive similarity. But I don’t have negative feelings towards her – there’s space for everyone in this industry.

She added: "They can maybe make their own version, but they can’t fire me from something that’s got my name on it. It’s a very privileged position to be in."