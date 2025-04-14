Olivia Attwood speaks out on Danny Jones and Maura Higgins kiss scandal
The reality star has given her take on the drunken kiss that occurred between Danny Jones and Maura Higgins at the Brit Awards last month
Olivia Attwood has spoken out about the scandal surrounding former Love Islander Maura Higgins and McFly star Danny Jones after they appeared to share a kiss at the Brit Awards last month.
After being caught on camera, Jones apologised to his wife, Georgia. Higgins has not yet spoken publicly about the incident.
Higgins and Jones first appeared together on the 24th series of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Attwood briefly appeared on 22nd series of the show in 2022 but had to withdraw after 48 hours due to medical reasons.
She has now spoken about the reality star’s antics at the Brits which has left many shocked.
When asked about what she thought of the incident, having been at the same party as the pair, Attwood told The Mail: "It’s not nice for the other party, is it? As much as we all love salacious gossip, there is a wife and child on the other end of that."
Two weeks after the scandal surrounding him and Maura broke, Jones took to Instagram, saying: "Hello everyone, sorry it's taken me a while to post this but I've taken some time out to be with those closest to me.
"I want to deeply apologise to my wife and family for putting them in this situation. I love them so much and we'll continue to deal with this privately.
"I love you guys, thank you for your patience, understanding, and support. See you all soon, Danny."
Attwood was previously accused of having a feud with Maura following a cryptic message which she posted on Instagram: "You can try to hire all the same people, regurgitate my stories as your own, study the playbook, follow the recipe blah blah blah, but it will NEVER taste the same," with some saying that she was implying the former ring girl from Ireland was trying to copy her career.
However, Attwood insisted that this was not the case: "That was nothing to do with Maura. I can’t go: 'She hasn’t followed the same path'. because evidently there’s a massive similarity. But I don’t have negative feelings towards her – there’s space for everyone in this industry.
She added: "They can maybe make their own version, but they can’t fire me from something that’s got my name on it. It’s a very privileged position to be in."
