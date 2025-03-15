Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

McFly singer Danny Jones has issued a public apology to his wife following a kiss with his I’m A Celebrity co-star, Maura Higgins.

The 39-year-old was crowned King of the Jungle in December last year, where he met the former Love Islander in the Australian outback. Higgins, 34, was rumoured to be dating Strictly Come Dancing star Pete Wicks at the time.

Jones and Higgins were snapped appearing to share a brief drunken kiss at a Brit Awards afterparty on 3 March in footage obtained by The Sun. Matters were made worse when further footage appeared to show them at a Nobu hotel after their 3am kiss, in further clips obtained by the publication.

Both remained silent as speculation swirled, but Jones has now addressed the situation publicly for the first time.

In a statement shared to his Instagram on Friday (14 March), he expressed regret at the hurt he had caused his loved ones, especially his wife and former Miss England model, Georgia Horsley.

“Hello everyone,” he wrote. “Sorry it's taken me a while to post this but I've taken some time out to be with those closest to me.

"I want to deeply apologise to my wife and family for putting them in this situation. I love them so much and we'll continue to deal with this privately."

open image in gallery Jones was seen sharing a brief kiss with Maura Higgins ( Getty )

Jones and Horsley were married in 2014 after meeting at a Miss London event in 2009, according to the Daily Mail. They share a seven-year-old son together. The couple has been seen together in public since the scandal, and they appear to have a united front.

Higgins does not appear to have addressed the situation but has continued sharing social media posts relating to her professional work.

open image in gallery Couple have been together for over 16 years and share a 7-year-old son together ( Getty Images for the NTA's )

In what appears to be a further effort to move on from the situation, Jones appeared to remove images taken at the Brits from his social media profile and cleared comments and backlash relating to the kiss.

The musician has previously opened up about struggling with anxiety, admitting that he once suffered from a panic attack on live TV.

“I’ve been in therapy since I was 19 for anxiety,” he told his campmates.