This man won the lottery and plans to spend it on ‘better bologna’ - so what would be your first purchase?
An appliance repairman changed his life with a second chance drawing
From wurst to first.
A lifelong repairman won $100,000 in the North Carolina Education Lottery’s $8 Million Money Maker Second Chance drawing and has big plans for it: Better lunch meat.
“I’m tired of eating the thin bologna,” Joseph Greer said with a laugh. “I want the thick bologna now.”
Greer, who worked as an appliance repairman for 40 years, first spent $50 on an $8 Million Money Maker ticket but lost. However, he later won $100,000 in the lottery’s second-chance drawing.
“I about passed out,” Greer said in a lottery news release on Tuesday. “It was pretty crazy.”
After taxes, Greer took home a $71,750 payout from the lottery. He won in the second of four $8 Million Money Maker Second Chance drawings, which had 979,465 entries.
Players could enter their losing $8 Million Money Maker tickets into the second-chance drawing by scanning them into their lottery accounts. This drawing offered one $1 million top prize, three $100,000 prizes, 10 $25,000 prizes and 50 $500 prizes.
Meanwhile, in Pennsylvania, Nicole Walter, a 42-year-old grandmother of ten and breast cancer survivor, is celebrating her life-changing $2 million lottery win.
Planning to use her new funds to renovate a farmhouse she recently bought from a friend, Walter’s win on the online Monopoly Progressive Jackpots game makes it the largest prize ever awarded in Pennsylvania for that specific online game.
“I was playing PA Lottery games on my phone, and he was playing on his phone, and he said, ‘Hey, I like the Monopoly one, let’s try it,’” Walter said in a news release about the August win. “Then my screen went blank and popped up $2 million. I was shocked — I didn’t even say anything at first.”
