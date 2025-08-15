EuroMillions: Winning numbers revealed for huge £201m jackpot
The massive £201 million jackpot would make it amongst the largest in history
The winning numbers for tonight’s £201 million EuroMillions jackpot have been revealed.
The National Lottery EuroMillions winning numbers are 13, 30, 35, 36 and 40. The lucky numbers are 02 and 06.
No one matched the jackpot earlier in the week, meaning the prize fund is rolled over.
One UK player came close on Tuesday, winning £680,767 for matching five numbers and one Lucky Star.
The massive £201 million jackpot on Friday would make it amongst the largest in history. The record – a staggering £213 million – was won in June.
According to the National Lottery, there is a 1 in 139 million chance of winning the top prize, which increases as the jackpot grows larger and more people try their hand.
Here are the 10 biggest UK lottery wins to date – all from EuroMillions draws:
- Anonymous, £213,000,000, 18 June 2025
- Anonymous, £195,707,000, 19 July 2022
- Joe and Jess Thwaite, £184,262,899.10, 10 May 2022
- Anonymous, £177,033,699.20, 26 November 2024
- Anonymous, £171,815,297.80, 23 September 2022
- Anonymous, £170,221,000, 8 October 2019
- Colin and Chris Weir, £161,653,000, 12 July 2011
- Adrian and Gillian Bayford, £148,656,000, 10 August 2012
- Anonymous, £123,458,008, 11 June 2019
- Anonymous, £122,550,350, April 2021
