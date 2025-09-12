Nina Dobrev shares cryptic post on ‘fixing’ your man days before ending Shaun White engagement

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A few days before news of her split from Shaun White surfaced, Nina Dobrev shared a cryptic TikTok about relationships

The Vampire Diaries alum and the professional snowboarder called off their engagement after five years of dating, reports said.

A source told People it was a “mutual decision, and wasn’t an easy one, but it was made with love and a deep respect for one another.”

However, as fans began looking for signs of the breakup on social media, they came across Dobrev’s TikTok from last week.

The clip showed the actor dressed in a black Nike sweatshirt as she lip-synced over the audio of two women talking about “fixing” a man.

‘What's your advice for women trying to fix their man? Listen, Bob the Builder, he's got 10 other women trying to fix him too,’ Dobrev lip-synced on TikTok ( TikTok/@nina )

“How do you sleep at night knowing people don't like you?” the audio began with the second woman responding, “With no underwear, in case they wanna kiss my ass.”

The audio continued, “What’s your advice for women trying to fix their man? Listen, Bob the Builder, he's got 10 other women trying to fix him too, and you all look like a damn construction crew.”

The same day the TikTok was posted (September 5), Dobrev attended the premiere of Eternity at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival without her engagement ring, and White was not present.

In the comments of her TikTok video, multiple fans speculated that the clip showed White had cheated on Dobrev.

Representatives for White and Dobrev did not return The Independent’s requests for comment.

White and Dobrev began dating in 2019 after meeting at an event in Florida. “I actually didn’t know anything about her,” White told People in 2022. However, he then realized she was a celebrity when they got dinner together on another occasion.

“Can we get a photo... with her?” he recalled one of the waiters at the restaurant asking. “And I was like, ‘What’s happening? What’s going on?’ It was actually really funny.”

The couple opted to keep their relationship out of the spotlight for some time, sparking relationship rumors in February 2020, when they shared separate Instagram posts from what appeared to be the same location. Two months later, White shared his first-ever post of Dobrev on Instagram.

White officially popped the question in October 2024, after spending weeks planning the engagement, which involved setting up white roses, candles, and a photographer in a private room at The Golden Swan restaurant in New York City. He also kept the five-carat Lorraine Schwartz engagement ring hidden in different locations around his home where Dobrev couldn’t find it.