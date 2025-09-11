Nina Dobrev and Shaun White call off engagement after five years of dating: report

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White are reportedly going their separate ways.

The actor, 36, and the professional snowboarder, 39, have called off their engagement, ending their relationship of five years, according to People.

Sources told the publication about the pair’s breakup: “It was a mutual decision, and wasn’t an easy one, but it was made with love and a deep respect for one another.”

The Independent has contacted representatives for Dobrev and White for comment.

The two were last photographed holding hands and walking through Los Angeles on August 31.

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White were romantically linked in 2019 ( Getty Images for Snow League )

However, Dobrev attended the premiere of Eternity at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival on September 5 without her engagement ring. White was not present.

White and The Vampire Diaries star began dating in 2019 after meeting at an event in Florida. “I actually didn’t know anything about her,” White told People in 2022. However, he then realized she was a celebrity when they got dinner together on another occasion.

“Can we get a photo ... with her?” he recalled one of the waiters at the restaurant asking. “And I was like, ‘What’s happening? What’s going on?’ It was actually really funny.”

The couple opted to keep their relationship out of the spotlight for some time, sparking relationship rumors in February 2020, when they shared separate Instagram posts from what appeared to be the same location. Two months later, White shared his first-ever post of Dobrev on Instagram.

White officially popped the question in October 2024, after spending weeks planning the engagement, which involved setting up white roses, candles, and a photographer in a private room at The Golden Swan restaurant in New York City. He also kept the five-carat Lorraine Schwartz engagement ring hidden in different locations around his home where Dobrev couldn’t find it.

The athlete then sent the Love Hard star a fake invitation from CFDA/Vogue, which asked her to get dinner with the magazine’s Editor-in-Chief, Anna Wintour.

“He made the invite look so legitimate,” Dobrev said during an interview with Vogue last year. However, when she opened the door to the restaurant, she discovered that only a photographer and White were there, before she said yes to his proposal.

“I went into shock. I just froze and stared at him,” she said.

“I knew she was nervous because when she’s nervous she’ll make jokes. She’s like, ‘So, wait, Anna’s not here?’” White added.

Dobrev confessed that while she didn’t remember how the proposal went, she could recall that when it happened, White “said all the right things.” Once she said yes, the then-couple was joined by the rest of their friends and family for a celebratory champagne toast.