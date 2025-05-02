Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nicolas Cage’s oldest son, Weston Cage Coppola, has married his fiancée, Jenifer Alexa Canter.

After announcing their engagement in early March, Coppola and Canter tied the knot at The London West Hollywood in Beverly Hills, California, on April 25.

The son of Cage and his ex-girlfriend, Christina Fulton, shared various photos Friday on Instagram of him and his now-wife at their wedding. “I am ineffably honored to announce that I am married to my twin flame just as the creator intended all along,” the caption began.

“I love you @_babyjen_ more than any man has ever loved.”

“What was meant to be shall forever be and I will always protect you and our incontrovertibly God-given marriage by any means necessary,” he continued. “This is the greatest miracle of my existence as I see the reason I was born and divinity itself every time I look into your astronomically beautiful eyes. Our dreams are God's dreams for the world.”

Coppola was previously married to Hila Cage Coppola, with whom he shares 4-year-old twin daughters, Venice and Cyress. Prior to that, he was wed to Danielle Cage, with whom he shares sons Lucian, 11, and Sorin, 8.

Cage was seen at his son’s wedding on April 25 ( Emma McIntyre/Getty Images )

Canter also posted photos from the wedding on her Facebook page, where her username was changed to reflect her new last name, Cage Coppola. One of her photos included Cage himself being at the wedding, although Fulton appeared to be absent.

In July 2024, Coppola was arrested in Los Angeles for assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly attacking his mother. Los Angeles Police Department’s Officer Servantes told The Independent at the time that Weston had “voluntarily surrendered himself at the 77th Station. This followed an incident on April 28, 2024, around 8:40 p.m. where Cage was involved in an incident at an apartment building in the 200 block of South Main Street.”

“During the incident, Cage punched two victims multiple times, causing injury. LAPD responded, and after meeting with all parties, a police report was completed. The case was presented to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office on June 26th, 2024. Two counts of assault with a deadly weapon were filed against Cage, leading to a felony warrant and bail set at $150,000,” Servantes added.

He was quickly bailed out at the time on a $150,000 bond.

In February, Fulton claimed, in an unfiled civil complaint submitted to the Los Angeles Superior Court, that the incident left her with “life-threatening injuries.”

Fulton intended to sue her son, whom she described as a 300-pound professional fighter, for assault and battery, as well as Cage for failing to prevent Weston’s acts of violence while under his care.

In March, Cage was dismissed from the lawsuit, while the claims against Coppola currently remain.