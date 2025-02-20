Nicolas Cage’s ex-girlfriend sues actor and their son over alleged assault

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nicolas Cage’s ex-girlfriend, Christina Fulton, is taking legal action against Cage and their son, Weston Cage Coppola, over an alleged assault.

Weston, 34, was arrested in July 2024 for assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly attacking his mother, Fulton. She has now claimed, in an unfiled civil complaint submitted to the Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, that the incident left her with “life-threatening injuries,” the Los Angeles Times reports.

Fulton intends to sue Weston, whom she describes as a 300-pound professional fighter, for assault and battery, as well as Cage for failing to prevent Weston’s acts of violence while under his care.

She further alleges that Cage was aware of Weston’s “long history of mental and psychological disorder” and “of committing violent assault and battery” but continued to enable his bad behavior and financially support him.

According to the complaint, Fulton is seeking unspecified damages from Cage and Weston for the “catastrophic physical, emotional and economic harm she has endured due to an unprovoked attack by their son, Weston.”

Cage’s lawyer has called Fulton’s allegations “absurd and frivolous,” telling The Independent in a statement: “Weston Coppola is a 34-year-old man. Mr. Cage does not control Weston’s behavior in any manner and is not responsible for Weston’s alleged assault of his mother.”

open image in gallery Weston (left) and Nicolas Cage are being sued by Christina Fulton over an alleged April 2024 assault ( Getty Images )

The Independent has also contacted Weston’s representative for comment.

Last July, Los Angeles Police Department’s Officer Servantes told The Independent that Weston had “voluntarily surrendered himself at the 77th Station. This followed an incident on April 28, 2024, around 8:40 p.m. where Cage was involved in an incident at an apartment building in the 200 block of South Main Street.”

“During the incident, Cage punched two victims multiple times, causing injury. LAPD responded, and after meeting with all parties, a police report was completed. The case was presented to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office on June 26th, 2024. Two counts of assault with a deadly weapon were filed against Cage, leading to a felony warrant and bail set at $150,000,” Servantes added.

Weston was quickly bailed out.

Fulton later spoke about the alleged attack, telling People in a statement: “Weston and I had no argument prior to the incident.

open image in gallery Christina Fulton claimed the alleged assault left her with ‘life-threatening injuries’ ( Getty Images )

“On Sunday, April 28, I was reached out to by several of Weston’s best friends for assistance because they were experiencing Weston in a mental health crisis,” she added.

Fulton said she “acted swiftly to ensure [Weston’s] safety.”

“Upon my arrival, I was met by my son who clearly was in a state of a mental health breakdown, which in turn became a horrific experience,” she continued. “I have always supported helping my son with his mental health struggles. I am doing all I can to get him the continued support he needs.”

Weston, who is a musician and actor, is the eldest of Nicolas Cage’s three children. He also shares son Kal-El Cage, 18, with ex-wife Alice Kim and daughter August Francesca Coppola Cage with his fifth wife Riko Shibata.