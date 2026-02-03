Nicola Peltz’s father shares his advice for daughter and Brooklyn Beckham amid family feud
Brooklyn Beckham addressed the family feud in January, announcing he does not want to reconcile with his parents
Nelson Peltz, the father of Nicola Peltz, has spoken publicly for the first time about his family ending up “in the press” amid his son-in-law Brooklyn Beckham’s feud with his famous parents, David and Victoria Beckham.
Earlier this month, Brooklyn shared an explosive online statement aimed at former Spice Girl Victoria and soccer icon David, where he accused them of “trying endlessly to ruin” his relationship with his wife Nicola since their 2022 wedding.
During a WSJ Invest Live event Tuesday, reporter Lauren Thomas asked Nelson about “negotiating high-stakes situations, particularly playing out in public view,” as his daughter has recently been in the spotlight.
“Has my family been in the press lately?” Nelson jokingly responded. “I haven't noticed that at all.”
He then shared the advice he’s offered his family for navigating being heavily scrutinized online.
“My advice is to stay the hell out of the press. How much good did that do?” the billionaire investor said. “My daughter and the Beckhams are a whole other story. That’s not for coverage here today, but I'll tell you my daughter's great, my son-law Brooklyn is great, and I look forward to them having a long, happy marriage together.”
Brooklyn first broke his silence on the long-standing family feud January 19, saying he did not want to reconcile with his family. Instead, he was “standing up” for himself “for the first time” in his life.
“Recently, I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they'll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade.”
He also confirmed previous reports that his mother “hijacked” the first dance at the wedding. He claimed that during the ceremony, he was “humiliated” when Victoria “danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone.”
DJ Fat Tony, who was at the wedding, has agreed with Brooklyn’s claim that Victoria’s behaviour was “inappropriate”, solely due to “the timing.”
He said that singer Mark Anthony called Victoria to the stage in place of Peltz, and said the former Spice girl was “the most beautiful woman in the room,” which “devastated” Brooklyn and sent Peltz out of the room in tears.
In his first public response to his son’s statement, David told CNBC’s Squawk Box that “you have to let your children make mistakes” while speaking about the power of social media.
“They make mistakes, but children are allowed to make mistakes. That is how they learn,” he said. “That is what I try to teach my kids, you sometimes have to let them make those mistakes as well.”
Days after Brooklyn made the bombshell statement, David and Victoria put on a united front at a fashion event during Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris. While Brooklyn wasn’t in attendance, his three siblings, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper, appeared alongside their parents.
At a subsequent event at the French Ministry of Culture, Victoria Beckham was made a Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters for her work as a fashion designer.
