National Pizza Day 2026: Where to get freebies and deals

National Pizza Day is here to celebrate one of America’s favorite foods with offers on pizza, from Chicago-style deep-dish to heart-shaped pies.

Pizzeria chains across the country have announced discounts and some freebies available on Monday, February 9, to celebrate the unofficial holiday, which dates back to around 2000.

This year, the annual celebration also falls on the day after Super Bowl Sunday, so Americans can curb their post-game blues with free pizza — and some stores offer deals timed to the big game.

Major chains like Pizza Hut and Hungry Howie’s are rolling out limited-time promotions with app-based deals and in-store offers, so customers in each state can save on a slice.

The Independent has rounded up some of National Pizza Day’s best offers below.

open image in gallery Restaurants across the country are offering deals February 9 for National Pizza Day 2026 ( Getty Images )

7-Eleven and Speedway

Speedway, 7-Eleven, and Stripes stores are offering big savings on pizzas for customers on Sunday and Monday to celebrate the Super Bowl and National Pizza Day, the company said in a press release.

Speedy Rewards and 7Rewards members can buy one whole pizza and get another one for just three dollars at participating stores.

The convenience stores and gas stations are also offering a $5 meal deal that includes two slices of pizza and a 20-ounce beverage.

California Pizza Kitchen

Starting on National Pizza Day and continuing until Valentine’s Day, California Pizza Kitchen is offering a heart-shaped pizza for a Sweet Deal For Two.

Customers can get one starter, two entrees and a dessert from a prefixed menu at the pizza chain for $60 until February 15.

Cheez-It

It’s not just restaurants that are celebrating National Pizza Day.

Cheez-It is promoting its new flavors, Cheez-It Duoz Pesto + Mozzarella and Cheez-It Snap’d Margherita Pizza, by offering customers 20 percent off and free shipping on its website with the code PIZZA20.

The new flavors will be sold in stores nationwide in March.

Chuck E. Cheese

Guests at Chuck E. Cheese can buy large pizzas for $5 when they purchase games at the family entertainment chain.

Customers with a Fun Pass, a monthly membership that allows unlimited visits at the chain, can redeem the $5 pizza offer without buying a game.

The deal is available from February 9 to February 12.

open image in gallery Chuck E. Cheese is offering $5 large pizzas to guests Monday ( Prezzo )

Cicis Pizza

National Pizza Day is being celebrated for two days at Cicis Pizza.

Customers can get a $5.99 adult buffet meal on Monday and Tuesday by using the coupon on their website. The Adult Buffet meal typically costs

The coupon must be shown on a mobile device at the restaurant to be redeemed, and it is valid for up to four guests per party.

Hungry Howie’s Pizza

Hungry Howie’s Pizza is offering multiple deals throughout Super Bowl Sunday and National Pizza Day.

First, customers can get a $7.99 large round one-topping pizza for online carryout orders. The deal is available with the store’s promo code LGPIZZA.

An $11 Howie Deal for a large pizza with two types of pepperoni on it is available with code HOWIE1. A $22 Howie Deal, including two medium, one-topping pizzas and Howie bread, is available with code HOWIE2.

Finally, customers can redeem the code HOWIE3 for a $33 Howie Deal, which includes two large two-topping pizzas, 3-Cheeser Howie Bread, and a two-liter bottle of Pepsi.

Papa Murphy’s

From Saturday through Monday, customers can get $10 off orders of at least $25 at Papa Murphy’s with the promo code PZDAY26.

The offer is available at checkout online or in the app.

Pizza Hut

Customers who participate in Pizza Hut’s loyalty program, Hut Rewards, can receive a free large pizza with one topping on National Pizza Day.

open image in gallery Pizza Hut is offering multiple deals for customers on National Pizza Day ( Getty Images )

To qualify for the free pie, a Hut Rewards member can place an order costing at least $7.99 through Pizza Hut’s app or website. Members who place qualifying orders will receive a coupon for a free large pizza in the app within two days of purchase. The coupon expires 15 days later.

Anyone who is not currently a part of Pizza Hut’s membership program must download the chain’s app and sign up within 48 hours of the order to qualify for the National Pizza Day deal.

Stoner’s Pizza Joint

Stoner's Pizza Joint is celebrating National Pizza Day by offering guests a Large Build Your Own Pizza for $4.20 on Monday only. Toppings are available for an extra charge.

The Florida-based chain is launching its heart-shaped pizzas for Valentine’s Day on National Pizza Day as well.

Plus, the restaurant is gifting a free large cheese pizza to its rewards members who spend $25 or more on Super Bowl Sunday. The free pie will be redeemable from February 9 to February 15.