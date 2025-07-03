Pizza, prizes, and Pinot: Chuck E. Cheese launches adult-only arcades

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new arcade is on the horizon, and it’s not for kids.

Chuck E. Cheese announced Monday that it is opening a gaming space for adults only. Chuck’s Arcade will be reminiscent of a regular Chuck E. Cheese featuring the company’s famous animatronic characters.

Of course, this includes an animatronic version of the fan-favorite mouse himself, Chuck E. Cheese, along with Munch’s Make Believe Band.

Chuck’s Arcade is already up and running with spots open in malls in St. Petersburg, Florida; Trumbull, Connecticut; Oklahoma City and Tulsa, Oklahoma; Victor, New York; Buford, Georgia; El Paso, Texas; Nashua and Salem, New Hampshire; and St. Louis and Kansas City, Missouri.

However, even more Chuck’s Arcade stores are expected to open down the line.

Chuck’s Arcade has opened in different malls across the country ( Chuck E. Cheese )

“Chuck E. Cheese has spent decades mastering the arcade experience — it’s in our DNA,” David McKillips, CEO of Chuck E. Cheese, said in a press release. “Thanks to the expertise of our talented technicians and the successful transformation of almost 500 fun centers worldwide, we’ve built the operational and creative foundation to take our brand beyond our traditional four walls.”

He continued: “Chuck’s Arcade is a natural evolution — an opportunity to extend our arcade legacy into new formats that engage both lifelong fans and a new generation through a curated mix of retro classics and cutting-edge experiences.”

Some of the retro games, which were childhood classics for adults, include Ms. Pac-Man, Galaga, Mortal Kombat, Donkey Kong, and Centipede.

According to a video of the entertainment space on Chuck’s Arcade’s website, some of the other games include classic claw machines, arcade driving games, air hockey, and immersive virtual reality. Per usual, adults can redeem the tickets they won during games for prizes, like huge stuffed animals, candy, or shirts.

Only some of the adult-only arcades serve food, however. And so far, Chuck’s Arcade in Kansas City is the only spot that has a pizzeria, which also serves soft drinks, ICEES, beer, wine, and chicken wings, as noted by a spokesperson to People.

Still, the press release notes that “no two” Chuck’s Arcade locations are alike.

The new stores also come as Chuck E. Cheese is approaching its 50th anniversary this year.

For decades, Chuck E. Cheese has been a family-favorite entertainment center and restaurant in the U.S., offering musical shows, amusement rides, games, and pizza.

In March, CEC Entertainment, the parent company of Chuck E. Cheese, announced plans to expand the brand by 2025. This came after the completion of its remodel program in 2024, which altered more than 450 Fun Centers across the U.S.

According to a press release at the time, the growth meant that Chuck E. Cheese was expanding “its active play Adventure Zones, opening new Fun Centers both domestically and internationally, and extending its popular $99.99 birthday party program.”