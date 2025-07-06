National Fried Chicken Day: Where to score the best freebies and deals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As the Fourth of July weekend draws to a close, you still have at least one thing to celebrate.

Today, July 6, marks an unofficial holiday in the U.S. - National Fried Chicken Day. And of course, many fast food restaurants around the country are making plans to celebrate.

While this doesn’t mean that every chicken spot is handing out free meals, many places are offering special discounts and add-ons to your order.

From Shake Shack to Burger King, here’s a list of spots that are offering deals on National Fried Chicken Day.

open image in gallery Burger King and Shake Shack are commemorating National Fried Chicken Day ( iStock )

Burger King

If you’re a part of Burger King’s Royal Perks loyalty program and spend one dollar or more in stores on July 6, you can get a free Royal Crispy Chicken sandwich. The sandwich includes a crispy white meat chicken fillet, lettuce, tomato, and special sauce in a classic potato bun.

Jack in the Box

open image in gallery Jack in the Box is offering a free chicken sandwich with certain purcahses ( Getty Images )

If you spend five dollars or more at Jack in the Box on July 6, you can get a free Cluck Chicken Sandwich.

Shake Shack

On National Fried Chicken Day, customers get a free Chicken Shack — a chicken breast sandwich — with any $10 purchase. You have to use the code CHICKENSUNDAY online, on the app, or in stores when ordering. However, the deal isn’t only for today, as customers can use this code every Sunday for a limited time.

Kroger

From July 2 through July 8, Kroger is selling its Home Chef eight-piece Fried Chicken for only $5.99. However, the deal can only be applied when customers use their Kroger Plus card, which is a part of the brand’s free loyalty program.

Popeyes

open image in gallery Popeyes is offering a $5.99 chicken deal ( Getty Images )

You can get a three-piece Signature Chicken meal at Popeyes for only $5.99 on July 6. Customers who are a part of Popeyes Rewards loyalty program can also get a free six-piece order of Spicy Bone-In Wings when they buy any kind of wings. Both of these deals will last until July 22.

Bonchon

From July 4 through July 6, Bonchon is offering five dollars off any pick-up or delivery order that costs $15 or more. In order to get this deal, you have to use the promo code GET5OFF.

KFC

The beloved fried chicken restaurant is offering 30 percent off any eight-piece chicken order. In addition, customers don’t have to pay a delivery fee when making orders on July 6.

White Castle

open image in gallery White Castle is offering a ‘BOGO’ deal on National Fried Chicken Day ( Getty Images )

On July 6, White Castle is having a buy one, get one free deal for its new Crispy Chicken Slider. Customers have to use the code CRISPY to redeem this deal.

Jollibee

From July 4 through July 10, Jollibee is offering two free pieces of its Chickenjoy, its signature fried chicken dish, with a 10-piece bucket purchase. The deal is only available when you sign up for Jollibee’s Rewards program.

Krispy Krunchy Chicken

Krispy Krunchy Chicken, usually found in convenience stores and gas stations, already has a $5.99 Your Choice meal, where you choose between six-piece Chicken Nuggets, Cajun Chicken Sandwich, three-piece Jumbo Tenders, or three-piece chicken. Each meal is also served with the brand’s potato wedges.

However, the restaurant said that there will be special perks for some fans on National Fried Chicken Day. “This year, in addition to offering our guests an exceptional value with our $5.99 Your Choice meal deals, we are giving exclusive fried chicken fan packs to some of our social media followers,” Jim Norberg, CEO of Krispy Krunchy Chicken, said in a statement via Restaurant News. “As we say, you either know how good it is or you haven’t tried it yet.”