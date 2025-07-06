National Fried Chicken Day: Where to score the best freebies and deals
Burger King and Shake Shack are just some of the spots offering deals today
As the Fourth of July weekend draws to a close, you still have at least one thing to celebrate.
Today, July 6, marks an unofficial holiday in the U.S. - National Fried Chicken Day. And of course, many fast food restaurants around the country are making plans to celebrate.
While this doesn’t mean that every chicken spot is handing out free meals, many places are offering special discounts and add-ons to your order.
From Shake Shack to Burger King, here’s a list of spots that are offering deals on National Fried Chicken Day.
Burger King
If you’re a part of Burger King’s Royal Perks loyalty program and spend one dollar or more in stores on July 6, you can get a free Royal Crispy Chicken sandwich. The sandwich includes a crispy white meat chicken fillet, lettuce, tomato, and special sauce in a classic potato bun.
Jack in the Box
If you spend five dollars or more at Jack in the Box on July 6, you can get a free Cluck Chicken Sandwich.
Shake Shack
On National Fried Chicken Day, customers get a free Chicken Shack — a chicken breast sandwich — with any $10 purchase. You have to use the code CHICKENSUNDAY online, on the app, or in stores when ordering. However, the deal isn’t only for today, as customers can use this code every Sunday for a limited time.
Kroger
From July 2 through July 8, Kroger is selling its Home Chef eight-piece Fried Chicken for only $5.99. However, the deal can only be applied when customers use their Kroger Plus card, which is a part of the brand’s free loyalty program.
Popeyes
You can get a three-piece Signature Chicken meal at Popeyes for only $5.99 on July 6. Customers who are a part of Popeyes Rewards loyalty program can also get a free six-piece order of Spicy Bone-In Wings when they buy any kind of wings. Both of these deals will last until July 22.
Bonchon
From July 4 through July 6, Bonchon is offering five dollars off any pick-up or delivery order that costs $15 or more. In order to get this deal, you have to use the promo code GET5OFF.
KFC
The beloved fried chicken restaurant is offering 30 percent off any eight-piece chicken order. In addition, customers don’t have to pay a delivery fee when making orders on July 6.
White Castle
On July 6, White Castle is having a buy one, get one free deal for its new Crispy Chicken Slider. Customers have to use the code CRISPY to redeem this deal.
Jollibee
From July 4 through July 10, Jollibee is offering two free pieces of its Chickenjoy, its signature fried chicken dish, with a 10-piece bucket purchase. The deal is only available when you sign up for Jollibee’s Rewards program.
Krispy Krunchy Chicken
Krispy Krunchy Chicken, usually found in convenience stores and gas stations, already has a $5.99 Your Choice meal, where you choose between six-piece Chicken Nuggets, Cajun Chicken Sandwich, three-piece Jumbo Tenders, or three-piece chicken. Each meal is also served with the brand’s potato wedges.
However, the restaurant said that there will be special perks for some fans on National Fried Chicken Day. “This year, in addition to offering our guests an exceptional value with our $5.99 Your Choice meal deals, we are giving exclusive fried chicken fan packs to some of our social media followers,” Jim Norberg, CEO of Krispy Krunchy Chicken, said in a statement via Restaurant News. “As we say, you either know how good it is or you haven’t tried it yet.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments