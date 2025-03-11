Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

There’s a lot to love about Korean food. It’s loud, a little messy and never shy when it comes to flavour – whether it’s the fire of fermented chilli paste or the umami punch of soy and sesame. It’s food designed to be eaten with both hands, ideally while drinking something that’ll take the edge off all that spice.

And it’s everywhere right now. Waitrose reports that sales of gochujang – Korea’s deep, spicy, slightly sweet answer to hot sauce – are up 71 per cent compared to last year, while searches for Korean chicken and Korean BBQ have soared by 454 per cent and 246 per cent respectively. Korean food has long been on the brink of mainstream popularity but now it’s comfortably made itself at home, helped by a new wave of restaurants, pop-ups and the rise of “multi-dimensional heat” – spice that’s layered with tang, umami and just a hint of sweetness.

This collection covers the essentials: bibimbap, that comforting bowl of rice, beef and whatever vegetables you’ve got knocking around; kimchi jjigae, a stew with enough punch to wake the dead; and crisp golden pancakes loaded with prawns and a hit of heat. There’s also something for the hands-on eaters – Korean fried chicken so crunchy it could drown out a brass band and skewers dripping with an umami-laden glaze, perfect for the barbecue.

Cold noodles get a look-in too because Koreans have the good sense to understand that refreshing doesn’t have to mean boring. And for those who like their meals to come with a bit of theatre, there’s a whole-braised sea bass that looks as good as it tastes.

With TikTok flooded with gochujang cheese toasties, kimchi smashed avocado toast and even Korean-inspired lasagne, it’s clear this isn’t just a fleeting trend – it’s a full-blown flavour revolution. So, get the gochujang out, crank up the heat and let’s get cooking. Just don’t skimp on the sesame.

Korean bibimbap

open image in gallery Crisp veg, tender beef and an egg on top – all the best things in one bowl ( Waitrose )

This filling Korean dish allows you to add just as much of the spicy, sweet chilli sauce as you please to the mix of fresh vegetables and whole grain rice.

Serves: 4

Prep time: 10 mins | Cook time: 20 mins

Ingredients:

For the chilli sauce:

4 tsp gochujang chilli paste

1 tbsp reduced salt dark soy sauce

1 tbsp toasted sesame oil

2 garlic cloves, crushed

1 tbsp honey or maple syrup

For the bibimbap:

150g carrots, peeled and cut into julienne strips

150g beansprouts

2 x ¼ tsp toasted sesame oil

2 x ¼ tsp reduced salt dark soy sauce

2 tsp sunflower oil

200g shiitake mushrooms, cut into 0.5 cm slices

1 red onion, halved and thinly sliced

300g spinach

300g lean beef fillet, trimmed of fat and sliced very thinly

4 medium free range eggs

2 x 250g whole grain microwavable rice

Sesame seeds, to serve

Method:

1. For the sauce, mix all of the ingredients together and set aside. To prepare the bibimbap, bring a large saucepan of water to the boil. Blanch the carrots for 1 minute. Remove with a slotted spoon, drain and transfer to a bowl. Bring the water back to the boil. Blanch the beansprouts for 2½ minutes, drain and transfer to a separate bowl. Season each with a quarter teaspoon of sesame oil and soy sauce. Keep warm.

2. Warm ½ teaspoon of sunflower oil in a frying pan or wok over a high heat. Stir-fry the mushrooms for 4-5 minutes until softened. Remove. Add another ½ teaspoon of sunflower oil and fry the onion. Transfer to another bowl. Stir-fry the spinach in the dry pan for a few minutes, until wilted. Season each vegetable with a ¼ teaspoon of sesame oil and soy. Keep warm.

3. Return the pan to the heat, add the remaining sunflower oil and beef. Stir-fry for 1 minute, add 1 teaspoon of soy sauce and sesame oil and fry until thoroughly cooked. Warm a clean non-stick frying pan with the remaining oil and fry the eggs to your liking.

4. Heat the rice according to pack instructions. Serve in 4 individual wide bowls, place a fried egg in the centre of each one, then arrange the vegetables, rice and meat in individual piles around the egg. Sprinkle over some sesame seeds and serve immediately with the chilli sauce. To eat, add 2 teaspoons of the sauce and mix everything together thoroughly, then add more to taste.

Korean spicy noodles (bibim guksu)

open image in gallery Cold noodles, hot sauce – proof that opposites really do attract ( Waitrose )

Cold noodles still haven’t quite taken off in the UK, but everyone we know who has spent time in Korea or Japan, says they’re the dishes they crave most when they go back. Remember, the spicier the sauce, the more refreshing the noodles!

Serves: 4

Prep time: 20 mins | Cook time: 15 mins

Ingredients:

250g pack soba noodles

1 tsp toasted sesame oil

2 free range eggs

1 cucumber, cut into matchsticks

1 conference pear, peeled and finely sliced

60g kimchi, chopped

½ carrot, peeled and cut into matchsticks

¼ red cabbage, thinly sliced

1 sheet of nori, torn into 2.5cm pieces, to serve

Sesame seeds, to serve

For the gochujang sauce:

2 tbsp sesame seeds, toasted

4 tbsp gochujang chilli paste

1 tsp soy sauce

2 tbsp rice vinegar

1 tbsp caster sugar

1 tbsp toasted sesame oil

1 clove garlic, crushed

Method:

1. For the gochujang sauce, crush the sesame seeds using a pestle and mortar or spice grinder. In a small bowl, use a fork to combine the remaining sauce ingredients; add the crushed sesame seeds, mix well until smooth, then set aside.

2. Bring a large pan of water to the boil and cook the noodles according to pack instructions, stirring frequently. Once cooked, drain the noodles and rinse under cold water to cool completely. Drain well and toss with the sesame oil to prevent sticking; set aside. Bring a second pan of water to the boil and cook the eggs for 9 minutes, then drain and run under cold water. Once the eggs are cool enough to handle, peel and set aside.

3. Tip ½ of the cold noodles into a serving bowl and spoon ½ of the gochujang sauce over them. Pile up ½ of the cucumber, pear, kimchi, carrot and red cabbage, then repeat with the remaining noodles, sauce and vegetables. Cut the eggs in ½ and arrange on top. Sprinkle over the torn nori and sesame seeds. Mix everything together with a spoon and chopsticks (bibim means “mixed” in Korean) and enjoy!

Kimchi jjigae (stew)

open image in gallery A fiery, funky hug in a bowl – guaranteed to wake you up ( Waitrose )

This simple, Korean-inspired dish balances savoury, spicy and umami flavours with the unmistakable tangy kick of kimchi.

Serves: 6

Prep time: 5 mins | Cook time: 30 mins

Ingredients:

300g Thai hom mali or other white rice

1 tbsp toasted sesame oil

500g pack diced pork shoulder

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

400g jar raw kimchi

2 tsp gochujang chilli paste

300g firm tofu, drained

4 spring onions, cut into 1-2cm lengths

Method:

1. Rinse the rice, then place in a bowl with 500ml cold water and set aside to soak. Meanwhile, heat the oil in a large saucepan and cook the pork and garlic for 5-10 minutes, until lightly browned.

2. Stir the kimchi and gochujang paste into the pan and cook for 1 minute. Using a fine sieve, strain the water from the rice into the pan. Stir well, then cover and simmer for 10 minutes.

3. Meanwhile, put the rice into a separate saucepan and pour over 600ml cold water. Add a little salt, then cover and simmer for 10 minutes, until the rice is tender and the liquid has been absorbed. Turn off the heat and allow to rest, covered.

4. Halve the block of tofu lengthways, then cut into 1cm slices. Stir the stew, then lay the tofu slices on top. Scatter over the spring onions. Cover and cook for 5-10 minutes more until the pork is cooked through with no pink meat and juices that run clear. Check the seasoning and serve with the rice.

Cook’s tip: For a finer, soup-style texture, the diced pork can be swapped for mince and the tofu crumbled rather than sliced.

Korean prawn and spring onion pancakes

open image in gallery Crispy, golden and built for dunking into that spicy mayo ( Waitrose )

Cayenne pepper-spiced rice flour pancakes with onions, prawns and a kick of jalapeño served with a chilli-flavoured mayonnaise.

Serves: 2

Prep time: 15 mins | Cook time: 6 mins

Ingredients:

100g rice flour

¼ tsp cayenne pepper

2 large free range eggs, beaten

1 tbsp sunflower oil

1 x bunch spring onions, trimmed, halved lengthways and cut into 3cm pieces

140g pack tiger prawns, sliced in half horizontally

3 essential seafood sticks, shredded

1 green jalapeño pepper, deseeded and finely chopped

1 tbsp sesame seeds, toasted

For the mayo:

1 tbsp gochujang chilli paste

80g fresh mayonnaise

Method:

1. Mix the rice flour with 100ml cold water in a bowl until smooth, add the cayenne and the beaten eggs, and season. Mix until smooth.

2. Heat a 23cm non-stick frying pan. Add the sunflower oil, over a medium heat. Pour in a layer of the pancake mix, top with the spring onions, then the prawns, seafood sticks and jalapeño pepper. Pour over the remaining batter mix and cook gently over a medium heat. Flip over after 3 minutes and continue to cook for 3 minutes on the other side until golden and crisp.

3. Stir the chilli paste through the mayonnaise. Serve the pancakes cut into pieces, sprinkled with the sesame seeds and a bowl of the spicy mayonnaise, a little cucumber salad and a cold beer.

Korean crispy spiced chicken with gochujang mayo

open image in gallery Fried chicken, but better – and with a side of ‘more, please’ ( Waitrose )

Angela Hartnett serves this recipe with charred smashed cucumber salad for Nick Grimshaw and guest Judi Love on episode 9, season 6 of Dish, the Waitrose podcast.

Serves: 8

Prep time: 25 mins | Cook time: 30 mins

Ingredients:

2 packs chicken thigh fillets

50ml dark soy sauce

3 cm ginger, finely grated

2 garlic cloves, finely grated

100g rice flour

3 large free range eggs, beaten

300g packs panko breadcrumbs

4 tbsp olive oil, plus extra for greasing

300g tubs mayonnaise

1 tbsp gochujang chilli paste

1 juice of lime, plus extra wedges to serve

Method:

1. Place half of the thigh fillets between 2 large sheets of clingfilm. Using a rolling pin or meat mallet, flatten to about 1cm thick. Repeat with the remaining fillets.

2. Mix the soya sauce with the ginger and garlic in a bowl big enough to take all the chicken. Add the chicken, cover and leave to marinate in the fridge for at least 2 hours, but preferably overnight.

3. Preheat the oven to 200C, gas mark 6. Take 3 large shallow bowls or plates. Fill one with rice flour and season it with salt and white pepper, one with the beaten egg and the last one with panko crumbs. Remove a chicken fillet from the marinade, allowing any excess to drip off. Dip first in the seasoned flour to coat thoroughly, then the egg, followed by the panko, pressing the fillets into the crumbs so they are well coated. Repeat with the remaining chicken, placing them onto two greased large non-stick baking trays as you go.

4. Drizzle with the olive oil, then bake in the oven for 25-30 minutes, swapping the trays over for the last 10 minutes, until golden and crisp, and the chicken is thoroughly cooked, the juices run clear and there is no pink meat. Place on a wire rack to cool. Meanwhile, mix the mayonnaise with the gochujang paste and lime juice. Serve the crispy chicken with the chilli mayonnaise.

Korean braised sea bass

open image in gallery Big, bold and built to impress – this is a fish dish with presence ( Waitrose )

Whole fish make such a great centrepiece for a celebration, but this recipe works just as well with fillets – simply adjust the cooking time accordingly.

Serves: 4

Prep time: 5 mins | Cook time: 40 mins

Ingredients:

1kg pack chicken thighs

500g Chantenay carrots, halved if large

150g radishes

1 bunch spring onions

2 tbsp rice, cider or white wine vinegar

2 tbsp gochujang chilli paste

1 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp sesame seeds

Cooked rice, to serve

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 200C, gas mark 6. Place the chicken thighs skin-side up in a large, shallow roasting tin, then add the carrots and cook for 20 minutes.

2. Meanwhile, thinly slice the radishes and the green ends of the spring onions. Place in a bowl with the vinegar and a large pinch of salt, then set aside. Stir together the gochujang paste and soy sauce.

3. Add the white parts of the spring onions to the tin. Turn the carrots in the oil, brush the chicken with the gochujang mix and sprinkle with sesame seeds. Roast for 20 minutes, basting the chicken and vegetables halfway, until the carrots are tender and the chicken is cooked through with no pink meat and the juices run clear.

4. Drain the radishes and spring onions (discard the vinegar), then spoon them over the chicken and carrots. Serve with rice.

Korean-style mushroom and tofu kebabs

open image in gallery Proof that barbecue food doesn’t need meat to bring the umami ( Waitrose )

Basted with an umami-rich glaze, these vegan kebabs can handily be prepared ahead of time.

Serves: 4

Prep time: 30 mins | Cook time: 25 mins

Ingredients:

450g extra firm smoked tofu

250g large flat mushrooms

200g pack Tenderstem broccoli

105g gochujang chilli paste

4 cloves garlic, crushed

1 tbsp dark soy sauce

100g tomato ketchup

1 tbsp maple syrup

2 tbsp vegetable oil

3 spring onions, finely chopped

250g sushi rice, to serve

400g kimchi to serve (optional)

Method:

1. Pat the tofu dry and cut each block into thick strips. Slice each mushroom into 6 even strips. Cut the broccoli spears in half widthways. Spear 2 broccoli pieces onto two parallel metal (or soaked wooden) skewers, followed by a mushroom strip and 1 piece of tofu. Repeat twice to fill a double skewer, then make 3 more kebabs the same way.

2. Prepare your barbecue for direct cooking. Tip the gochujang into a bowl and half fill the jar with water, adding this to the bowl. Whisk in the garlic, soy, ketchup, honey and 1 tbsp oil.

3. Drizzle the kebabs with 1 tbsp oil, season and put on the medium hot part of the barbecue. Cook for 10 minutes, turning occasionally, until the vegetables are lightly charred and tender. Brush with the sauce and turn again. Cook for a further 1-2 minutes until starting to caramelise, then brush once again and turn. Repeat until almost all the sauce is used up.

4. Transfer to a serving platter and brush over the remaining sauce. Scatter over the onions and serve with the sushi rice, cooked to pack instructions, and kimchi, if liked.

Recipes from Waitrose.com